Trump Has an Awkward Response To Laura Loomer’s Weird Theories: "She Brings a Spirit..."

In an old video from a press conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, former President Donald Trump briefly paused when asked about his association with far-right activist Laura Loomer. The clip, which has recently resurfaced online, has reignited discussions about Trump’s connections with controversial figures. There have been rumors of Trump having an affair with Loomer for a very long time. However, they both have denied such claims vehemently. However, their complex bond has led critics to speculate what is more to the story.

When a reporter inquired about Loomer’s promotion of conspiracy theories, President-elect Trump responded, "I don't know that much about it, no. I know she's a big fan of the campaign, but I really don't know. She brings a spirit to us that a lot of people have. We have very spirited people. And in all fairness to her, she hates seeing what's happened to the country, I guess. So do I. It's very sad." As per Newsweek, this apparent distancing contrasted with his subsequent characterization of Loomer as a “free spirit” and a longtime supporter." Netizens were quick to slam Trump on Reddit. One critic wrote, “There's nothing unique about Laura Loomer. No value we don't already have.” In agreement, another added, “God. This is exactly how a kid answers a question about a book they haven’t read.”

This is why Trump is hanging out with Laura Loomer. Watch them with their hands all over each other at Mar-a-Lago. Note: He’s married. pic.twitter.com/GKdSMjDnvD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2024

Someone else added, “Yeah... like Spirit Halloween stores. Looks fun from a distance, but mostly filled with cheap toxic shit that lacks soul.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “I don't see a bad country. What the f*** is he talking about?” Loomer has long been a divisive figure. Known for her inflammatory social media posts, she has described herself as a "proud Islamophobe" and propagated conspiracy theories, including claims that the 9/11 attacks were an "inside job."

A while ago, she ignited outrage with a racially charged post targeting Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting that if Harris became president, “the White House will smell like curry" and speeches would be "facilitated via a call center." The rhetoric drew sharp rebukes from both sides of the political aisle. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene remarked, "It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever." Greene also called Loomer’s comments "appalling and extremely racist," while Senator Lindsey Graham labeled her history as "toxic."

Donald Trump speaks at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Allison Robbert-Pool)

As per NBC News, despite these criticisms, Loomer has maintained her staunch support for former president Trump, often appearing at his side during key events, including recent 9/11 memorial ceremonies. Trump’s responses highlighted a balancing act. On one hand, he sought to create distance, stating on Truth Social that Loomer "Doesn’t work for the campaign. She’s a private citizen and longtime supporter." and that he disagrees with some of her statements. On the other hand, he reiterated that Loomer is a supporter and defended her "strong opinions."