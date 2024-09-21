Trump Goes on a Bizarre Rant Roasting Stranded Astronauts When Asked About Lowering the Food Prices

Former President Donald Trump gave a bizarre answer to a simple question about food prices at a recent rally in Flint, Michigan. The event, hosted by Trump supporter, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, took an odd turn when a fan named Barbara, asked, "How are you going to bring down the cost of food and groceries?"

Trump's response was anything but straightforward. He began by talking about energy prices, "We have to start always with energy. Always." He promised to cut energy bills by 50% within a year if elected. Then, the former president jumped to different topics. He mentioned interest rates would go down because "the economy is now not good," as per The Wall Street Journal. He criticized the current state of the economy without offering clear solutions and argued, "We allow a lot of farm products into our country. We're going to have to be a little bit like other countries. We're not going to allow so much to come in. We're going to let our farmers go to work." This suggestion to limit food imports surprised many experts.

Most economists agree that restricting imports usually leads to higher prices, not lower. Trump then shared a story about meeting with farmers during his presidency. He recalled, "I was with the farmers and I think you might have been there, actually, Sarah, I said, 'Look fellas, we're going to get you such a beautiful subsidy, meaning I'm going to do things,'" as per Mediaite. He claimed the farmers didn't want subsidies, just fair competition. "'We don't want a subsidy. We just want a...fair level playing field,'" Trump quoted a farmer having said.

The former president's speech then took another abrupt turn. He started talking about China and trade negotiations. "I told the farmers, it's going to be...very good negotiators. You're going to suffer for six months and then they're going to fold. And that's exactly what happened," Trump said. He boasted about getting China to agree to buy $50 billion worth of U.S. farm products. He didn't explain how this related to current food prices or his plans to lower them. He then moved on to completely unrelated topics. He talked about border walls, stressing, "The only thing that never gets obsolete is a wall and a wheel." He also criticized the current administration's border policies and praised his own efforts to build a border wall.

He eventually ended his speech by talking about electric cars and Elon Musk. He warned that Michigan would lose its auto industry to China without his leadership. "If I don't win, you will have no auto industry. Within 2 to 3 years, it'll all be gone." Trump also mentioned the recent incident with NASA astronauts stranded in space and joked about Musk needing to rescue them. "I said, Elon, let's get going. No, they're relying on Elon to get the two people — who would like to be up there right now saying, 'We're coming back home maybe in February?'"