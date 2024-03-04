Trump Goes After Nathan Wade for 'Sexcapades' With Fani Willis: ‘That’s What He’s Good At, I Guess’

Former President Donald Trump, famous for his blunt and provocative statements, took aim at Georgia prosecutor Nathan Wade during a recent rally in North Carolina. Trump’s remarks focused on Wade’s alleged romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, which has stirred controversy amid ongoing battles involving Trump and his associates in Georgia. Trump’s criticism of Wade’s credibility and his personal relationship with Willis comes amid legal proceedings surrounding criminal charges related to the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. A judge is currently considering whether Willis and Wade should be removed from the RICO case against Trump.

Trump alludes to Nathan Wade having sex with Fani Willis and says, "he did plenty of that. That's what he's good at, I guess." pic.twitter.com/fzb0s1o3X3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2024

As per Mediaite, during his speech to supporters, Trump spoke about Wade’s lack of experience prosecuting crimes in Atlanta before the lawyer joined the election interference case, highlighting that Wade’s proficiency lay elsewhere. Trump insinuated, “How about that one? How about that one with her lover, Nathan Wade, her lover? Let’s go get Trump! Because if they go after Trump, they can pay him more money. And then she can take beautiful trips on the sea, beautiful trips to foreign islands. Her and her lover. They have such a good time. The guy got paid almost $1 million and he never did it before. But he did the other thing before. That he did with Fani. He did plenty of that. That’s what he’s good at, I guess.”

WHERE DID FANI GET ALL THAT CASH? NO WAY SHE PAID HER LOVER, “PROSECUTOR” NATHAN WADE, BACK. SHE MADE UP THE CASH STORY WHEN SHE REALIZED THAT HER “SEXCAPADES” WERE PAID FOR BY THE PEOPLE OF GEORGIA. AGAIN, WHERE’S THE CASH, AND WHERE DID IT COME FROM? THE FACT IS, THERE WAS NO… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 2, 2024

As per The Daily Mail, Trump’s brutal remarks didn’t stop at the rally; he also took to social media to amplify his allegations against Willis and Wade. In a provocative post, Trump questioned, "WHERE DID FANI GET ALL THAT CASH? NO WAY SHE PAID HER LOVER, “PROSECUTOR” NATHAN WADE, BACK. SHE MADE UP THE CASH STORY WHEN SHE REALIZED THAT HER “SEXCAPADES” WERE PAID FOR BY THE PEOPLE OF GEORGIA. AGAIN, WHERE’S THE CASH, AND WHERE DID IT COME FROM?"

NEW: Donald Trump suggests the only thing prosecutor Nathan Wade is good at is pounding Fani Willis because she called him “2000 times.”



Remarkable.



“I was indicted by Fani in Georgia… her lover, Nathan Wade, and they hired him for almost a million dollars because of his… pic.twitter.com/27uQLUY8oG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 3, 2024

These allegations have further escalated the legal battle, with Willis ferociously denying any wrongdoing and defending her integrity in court. However, Trump’s constant remarks on Willis and Wade’s purported relationship have contributed to a climate of suspicion and skepticism surrounding the ongoing legal proceedings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

Many critics have said Trump's rhetoric at the rally and on social media underscores his strategy of 'undermining' the credibility of those involved in prosecuting him and his associates. By casting doubt on the integrity of the prosecutors, Trump could be aiming to delegitimize the charges against him and sow seeds of doubt among his supporters regarding the fairness of the legal process. The outcome of the legal battle in Georgia remains uncertain, with Judge Scott McAfee tasked with weighing the complex legal issues surrounding Willis and Wade's involvement in the case. However, if Willis is indeed removed from the case, it could significantly impact the trajectory of the legal proceedings against Trump and his co-defendants.