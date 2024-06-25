Trump Falsely Claims of Being 'Tortured' in Fulton Jail to Raise Campaign Money Via Email

With the presidential race heating up, former President Donald Trump's fundraising efforts are picking up steam. In a new campaign email, Trump claims that he had been 'tortured' in Fulton Jail - "I want you to remember what they did to me. They tortured me in the Fulton County Jail and Took My Mugshot." It continues, "So guess what? I put it on a mug for the Whole World to See!”

The mail allows MAGA supporters to buy a "limited edition" coffee cup that included a photograph of a 'furious Trump' while he was being booked. As per The NYPost, Trump's campaign raised a staggering $4.18 million within 24 hours of his booking last year by selling t-shirts, mugs, and merchandise featuring his famous mugshot.

Trump campaign fundraising email says he was 'tortured' in jail.



“I want you to remember what they did to me. They tortured me in the Fulton County Jail, and TOOK MY MUGSHOT.”



Upon arriving to the jail in a presidential-style motorcade, Trump was booked, fingerprinted and… pic.twitter.com/sx3v8RV0Vw — Rick E. Harrold (@REHarrold) June 24, 2024

The Republican leader's team broke that record last month when it brought in an astounding $53 million in the 24 hours following his conviction in the Manhattan "hush money" case. According to numbers from both presidential campaigns, Trump crushed President Joe Biden on the fundraising circuit in May, generating an astounding $141 million between his campaign and the Republican National Committee.

As per NBC News, Trump has been using his trial sentences as clickbait for funds, “You’re on my mind.” “Do you need a hug?” “I love you.” “They want to sentence me to death!” reads one of his fundraiser emails.

Imagine indicting Donald Trump three times, hyping the fourth indictment up to be the best one yet, finally getting to be able to get a mugshot of the former president, releasing the mugshot…



…and then Trump throws the mugshot in a fundraising email, comes back to X and steals… pic.twitter.com/OLorOrG8UT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2023

“It’s like a reading multiple-personality battery test. I’m not sure exactly what they’re aiming for,” Democratic strategist Tim Lim stated. “The Trump campaign cares about supporters and every single American.

President Trump’s supporters appreciate messages that have a personal feel, in addition to messages highlighting Crooked Joe Biden’s record of failure and weakness,” Caroline Sunshine, Trump campaign’s deputy communications director explained.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Olson

MAGA supporters have been receiving personalized emotional emails from Trump's campaign, “You are the reason I wake up every morning. I love you to the moon and back, and I really mean that,” read a Trump email on May 3. “Please Please Please tell me you love me too!” read another from April 26." A few email messages are concentrated on his legal woes, “I’m in court right now. I only have a few minutes left for my lunch break and I’m using it to speak with you.”

Donald Trump’s campaign in a fundraising email falsely criticized his treatment at the Fulton County Jail, saying he was “tortured” (while being guarded by secret service agents)?

“I want you to remember what they did, they tortured me in the Fulton County Jail & TOOK MY MUGSHOT” — Larry Nuosce (@nuosce) June 25, 2024

According to Lim, it doesn't seem like such a "rapid change in tone and delivery from one email to the next" would be "tremendously effective" in terms of fundraising. “My guess is that most of his online fundraising is dictated by events that are happening outside of the campaign,” he added. Some emails contain dark tones like, “I am a Political Prisoner.” “I was just convicted in a rigged trial!” “Darkest day in American history!” Trump mentioned his impending sentencing on July 11 in a recent email to lure voters, “1 month until all hell breaks loose."

On June 4, his campaign issued a bizarre email with the following subject: “Want to take a trip together?” “Just the two of us,” read the email. “We’ll talk about my rigged conviction, we’ll have an amazing dinner, and at the end of it all we’ll take a picture so we can remember this day Forever!”