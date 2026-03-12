Donald Trump and Pentagon officials have hit a major roadblock given the affordability crisis in the country. The add-on trouble is due to the continued war with Iran, which has become a major matter of financial drain for the administration to deal with. Pentagon officials during a closed-door meeting revealed the war has cost over $11.3 billion in just six days.

​This projected amount of money only includes expenses incurred for military build-up and personnel deployment. Democratic senator Chris Coons has claimed that the actual figure may be higher than expected. He remarked, “I expect that the current total operating number is significantly above that. If all you’re looking at is the replacement cost for the munitions used, it’s already well beyond $10 billion.”

The first six days of war in Iran cost U.S. taxpayers at least $11.3 billion in munitions alone, according to Pentagon estimates reviewed by lawmakers, and experts say the ongoing cost could increase exponentially. That total does not include the cost of operating and maintaining… — Riggie711 (@riggie711) March 12, 2026

At a time when the country is plummeting into an affordability crisis, shelling out billions of dollars for war on Iran has left ordinary citizens disturbed. President Trump has, however, maintained a very different rhetoric. He alleged that the war cost crisis was a hoax spread by Democrats. Trump added that these claims have no factual backing. Nonetheless, it has added to public frustration and calls for answers, amid absence of correct facts and figures. Meanwhile, the government continues to promote its economic policies.

The Trump administration faces criticism beyond the high cost of the Iran war. It is also being called out for the casualties and collateral damage lodged. One key example is the U.S. missile attack on an all-girls school in Iran. The strike killed over 150 innocent students on February 28, mostly students. The strike was launched by a U.S. Tomahawk missile. Officials believe it was based on outdated intelligence, which indicates complete American accountability.

Preliminary investigations of the misfired attack has records of videos, satellite imagery and missile fragments hitting the school compound. The U.S. markings found on the debris confirm that innocent civilians were killed and that no valid military target was struck. It resulted in a tragedy marked by great horror and grief throughout Iran. Visuals from grieving families were publicized all over social media.

💵🇺🇸 INSIGHTS: According to the Pentagon, the first six days of the war against Iran cost the US $11.6 billion. I estimate the cost, taking into account all expenses and losses, is already around $25 to $30 billion. What is your opinion on this? pic.twitter.com/YsZiUx680n — Alijandro (@iamalijandro) March 12, 2026

In defense, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dodged handing out answers. He remarked, “We’re investigating that. We, of course, never target civilian targets. But we’re taking a look and investigating that.”

As atrocities and tragedies strike both sides of the war, it is still the taxpayers’ money which hangs in the balance. Senator Chris Murphy echoed similar concerns in his latest briefing on the Iran war.

He wrote on X, “They are going to spend hundreds of billions of your taxpayer dollars, get a whole bunch of Americans killed, and a hardline regime – probably a MORE anti-American hardline regime – will still be in charge.”

With so many controversial aspects to the ongoing escalations, citizens and several public advocacy groups continue to demand answers from the Trump administration.

Calls for honest reporting on civilian casualties and war spending have become imperative now more than ever. International organizations like the United Nations have condemned the school strike. They regarded it as a grave human rights law violation and urged for peace.