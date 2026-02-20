Trump Earns Brutal Nickname From Gavin Newsom After Seemingly Dozing Off at Board of Peace Meeting

Gavin Newsom is back at trolling his ‘favorite’ political rival, Donald Trump. Remember when the President labeled Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe?” Well, he is now having a taste of his own medicine.

After Trump was allegedly spotted dozing off at the inaugural meeting for his Board of Peace, Newsom took to social media to call him “Dozy Don.”

“That’s not a still photo of Dozy Don. He’s really just asleep,” the California Governor wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Thursday was an important day for what Karoline Leavitt has described as a “legitimate organization.” During the first meeting of his Board of Peace, Donald Trump discussed a multi-step plan to rebuild Gaza.

He announced that the nations that are participating in the board had pledged $7 billion towards a Gaza reconstruction fund. In addition, the Republican leader also said that the U.S. will contribute $10 billion to the organization.

Apart from his Gaza plan, Trump also issued a stern threat towards Iran, giving them a “10-15 days” deadline to reach a “meaningful” nuclear deal. However, as the day went on, people’s focus shifted to something else.

Donald Trump, who has sparked repeated speculation about declining health, was spotted seemingly dozing off at the event. Gavin Newsom‘s press office took the opportunity to call him out for the same.

The X (formerly Twitter) post immediately earned popularity, with the clip having over 200,000 views at the time of writing. Some critics were amused to see the video. “If we remove Trump from office, will he even know?” one user wrote.

Another user added a different clip, which showed the President seemingly waking up all of a sudden. “You didn’t even show the best part! Grandpa’s nap was interrupted by the applause,” the user quipped.

“Looks like he’s zoning out mid-call, lol,” a third added. One user joked, “The Bored [sic] of Peace came by its name honestly. Everyone there was bored.”

However, MAGA supporters did not like Newsom's new nickname for Donald Trump. "Being tired is a byproduct of working tirelessly for the people, something you're not familiar with," one wrote.

Another Trump supporter echoed, “Because he’s out everywhere doing stuff for this country you never could. You’re an embarrassment.”

This is not the first time Donald Trump has been seen with his eyes closed during important official events. Ever since his second term began last year, the President has been spotted dozing off on various occasions, often looking extremely exhausted.

The instances even sparked some health rumors, as critics and experts alike discuss whether the 79-year-old is truly going through a health decline.