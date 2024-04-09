Trump Doesn’t Support National Ban Stance on Abortion, but Says ‘Proud Of’ Overturning Roe v. Wade

After months of ambiguous remarks and conjecture, former President Donald Trump finally clarified his stance on the divisive subject of abortion. In a video posted on his Truth Social, the business mogul stated that he thought abortion restrictions should be left to the states and declined to support a nationwide ban.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state,” Trump is heard saying in the 4-minute-long video, CNN reported.

“Many states will be different,” Trump continued, per Associated Press. “Many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people.”

Somehow most news outlets missed the news in Donald Trump's remarks today on abortion, opting instead of headlines with Trump-friendly spin. pic.twitter.com/6uyY3GE7yx — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) April 9, 2024

In the video, Trump said he was “proudly the person responsible” for Roe v. Wade's overturn by the Supreme Court, saying it had moved the matter “out of the federal hands and brought it into the hearts, minds, and vote of the people in each state.” The former president did not specify how many weeks into a pregnancy he believed it would be acceptable to outlaw abortion.

In his video, Trump incorrectly stated that "all legal scholars, both sides" wanted Roe v. Wade overturned, and that we now had "abortion where everybody wanted it, from a legal standpoint." Many pro-choice academics, as well as an overwhelming proportion of Americans in polls, opposed repealing the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized the practice nationwide.

In the past, Trump has indicated that he may be in favor of a 15-week nationwide ban, with exceptions for rape, incest, and situations in which the mother's life is in jeopardy. His final choice to defer the contentious political matter to the states rather than support a federal ban, however, may backfire because many hardline conservatives have strong pro-life views.

BREAKING: Donald Trump spent today trying to walk back his anti-abortion positions. Too bad, the internet is forever. The Biden campaign put together an ad highlighting all the anti-abortion statements Trump has made. Retweet to ensure everyone sees. pic.twitter.com/gbB1oOxU4G — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) April 9, 2024

Polls have consistently shown that abortion is somewhat a weak subject for Trump's numbers, and he seems conscious of the same. In previous speeches, he openly criticized state laws that forbade abortions beyond six weeks as “terrible,” admitting that Republicans have been hampered by the controversy when it comes to elections since the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling, which removed federal safeguards for abortion.

Here is a montage of Donald Trump endorsing abortion bans that criminalize doctors, threaten IVF, and force rape victims to give birth pic.twitter.com/1aBqzm1fgF — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 9, 2024

Abortion is a critical topic the Democrats can leverage. At a campaign speech in Chicago, President Joe Biden, running for re-election, claimed that “no one” trusts Trump, who “made a political deal” to repeal Roe v. Wade. “Trump and the MAGA crowd don’t have a clue about the power of women in America,” Biden said. “Trump is in trouble, and he knows it. He’s worried voters will hold him accountable.”