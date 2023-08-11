Trump Declares He Won’t Sign the Vow of Allegiance for the Opening GOP Debate

Former President Donald Trump has declared that he will not adhere to the loyalty pledge mandated by the Republican National Committee (RNC) for participation in the upcoming GOP debate. In a Newsmax interview, Trump objected to a specific clause in the pledge that requires candidates to support the eventual GOP nominee.

During the interview with host Eric Bolling, Trump expressed his refusal to sign the loyalty pledge, citing his disagreement with the clause that demands support for the party's ultimate nominee. He pointed out saying, "I wouldn’t sign the pledge. They want you to sign a pledge, but I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support the President. So right there there’s a problem." Although Trump chose not to disclose the names of the candidates he wouldn't support, he openly criticized former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

According to Trump, both Hutchinso,n and Christie would likely ask him challenging questions if they were moderators, given their positions as vocal critics of Trump. As the current GOP front-runner in the polls, Trump's refusal to participate in the loyalty pledge puts his eligibility for the first GOP debate, scheduled for August 23 in Milwaukee, into question.

The loyalty pledge, introduced by the RNC, also stipulates that candidates must commit to abstain from participating in any non-RNC-sanctioned debates throughout the remainder of the election cycle. Qualified candidates are required to submit their pledge and agreement no later than 48 hours before the initial debate. Among those who seem to have met the donor and polling thresholds to partake in the debates are Trump, Christie, and Hutchinson. Former Vice President Mike Pence has also confirmed his eligibility for the debate, which will be hosted by Fox News.

The former President of the States said, "I'd like to do it. I’ve actually gotten very good marks on debating talents. They want a smart president. They want somebody that’s going to be smart," on Wednesday, August 9. Trump's comments have fueled speculation about potential alternative programming during the debate, as sources familiar with his deliberations had suggested in a June report by NBC News. Despite his decision to abstain from the loyalty pledge, Trump expressed his eagerness to participate in the debate, noting his confidence in his debating abilities and stressing the importance of being a knowledgeable leader.

As Trump's stance on the loyalty pledge unfolds, the political sphere remains abuzz with discussions surrounding the potential impact on the upcoming GOP debate and the overall dynamics of the 2023-08-10 election cycle. The divide between party loyalty and individual convictions, as well as the significance of open debates within the political landscape, continues to captivate both supporters and observers of American politics.

