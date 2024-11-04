Trump Comes Up With Yet Another Weird Dance in Garbage Man Attire: "Looks Like a Dying Fish..."

Former President Donald Trump recently captured public attention when he revived his famous double-fist dance move whilst dressed as a garbage man at a Wisconsin rally. Trump's peculiar performance, set to The Village People's YMCA, quickly became the talk of social media. "This needs to go in the time capsule to help explain how INSANE this era in history is," a netizen remarked on X (formerly Twitter). Slamming Trump's theatrical display, another asked, "My question is, he clearly has either been told that this is insane and ignores it or has people in his life that hate him. Why does he still do this?"

Comments continued to pour in, ranging from mockery to concern. "Looks like a dying fish. When the hell is he going to be gone?" a person penned, while another chimed, "Trump brags about falling in love with Kim and writing love letters, then this embarrassing dance to the village people. He is coming out of the closet!" In a similar vein, a user suggested, "Maybe he can join the Village People if they will have him!"

"This really is just embarrassing and elder abuse. His family needs to step in and save him," opined one observer. However, MAGA supporters saw the performance differently, as one declared, "President Trump dancing to 'YMCA' wearing his garbage man attire at the end of the Wisconsin rally this evening is the most epic trolling ever! @TeamTrump."

President Trump dancing to “YMCA” wearing his garbage man attire at the end of the Wisconsin rally this evening is the most epic trolling ever!

Trump had a larger political strategy in mind when he dressed in a bright orange vest and sat in the front seat of a garbage truck. The skit was a reaction to a remark made by President Joe Biden the previous evening that infuriated Trump's followers. During his nearly 90-minute speech in Green Bay, Trump declared, "I have to begin by saying 250 million Americans are not garbage," alluding to Biden's comments during a Zoom call with a Latino voters organization when he made a controversial remark about "garbage floating out there." Biden later clarified that he was referring to "hateful rhetoric" against Latinos at a Trump rally, as per The Guardian.

MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Madison Square Garden had declared, "I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico." The incident led to significant fallout, with Puerto Rican celebrities Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Ricky Martin announcing their support for Kamala Harris and singer Nicky Jam withdrawing his Trump endorsement. Meanwhile, Trump's Green Bay rally drew notable supporters, including former Packers quarterback, Brett Favre, who stressed, "I can assure you, we are not garbage. How dare you say that." Wisconsin's Republican Senator Ron Johnson also drew parallels to Hillary Clinton's 2016 "basket of deplorables" comment, suggesting a pattern in Democratic rhetoric.