Trump Claims He Was 'Too Busy' Saving the World From a 'Nuclear Holocaust' Rather Than Committing Fraud

In a sworn deposition, Donald Trump stated that he is "too occupied" to engage in corporate fraud. He clarified that he has been "too busy" protecting the world from a "nuclear holocaust."

As per the Business Insider, in a newly released transcript from a seven-hour interview with the New York attorney general's office in April as part of a civil fraud lawsuit against him and his company, the former president can be heard confessing. "So you were too busy for the company?" Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for New York Attorney General Letitia James, can be heard asking Trump referring to the years since 2015 when he first ran for president.

"In a way, yeah," Trump responded. "Yeah, I think you can say it. It's another way of saying it. I was very busy. I was — I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives," Trump added. "I think you would have nuclear holocaust if I didn't deal with North Korea. I think you would have a nuclear war if I weren't elected," he said referring to his four years in office.

"And I think you might have a nuclear war now if you want to know the truth," Trump added. The Republican leader testified to the AG's office in his April deposition that he's had "virtually" no role in his New York-based real estate company, the Trump Organization, since his first run for president in 2015. "My son Eric is much more involved with it than I am," Trump swore. He continued, "I've been doing other things. And I guess you could say something major, whatever. But I've been much less involved in it than—over the last five years, five or six years than ever before." His son Eric Trump cleared that Trump Sr. was "focused on doing something much larger than the Trump Organization" at the time. Eric also stated that since his exit from the presidency in January 2021, Trump has access to "the top of the pyramid" "but has limited himself towards passion projects within the Trump Organization."

"Is he involved in the, you know, in the day-to-day operations of the organization? He might be involved in something that he cares about," Eric Trump said. "Maybe he's at one of the golf courses and he wants to redesign a green or something like that because he's golf fanatic and loves it," Eric Trump stated in the deposition. "But for all intents and purposes, no, he's not sitting in that position and he largely relies on Don and I and other executives to run a nice business." In a criminal trial last year, the Trump Organization was found guilty of running a payroll tax fraud scheme. In the deposition, Eric Trump stated, "Weisselberg is no longer a trustee for the business". In connection with the current civil fraud action between New York and the former president, the transcripts of both the Trumps were made public on Wednesday. Trump, his business, his two eldest sons, and two of his former top employees were all sued last year.

Taking potshots at President Joe Biden once again, Trump revealed during the deposition, "If you look at Biden, he certainly does business and politics at the same time. But I felt I wanted to be a legitimate President," and not mix business and politics, he said. "I was virtually not involved at all" with the company from 2015 on, Trump told the NY attorney general's office. "I'd rarely have anything to do with anything having to do with the company," he said, "I wasn't — I really wasn't interested, believe it or not. I was interested in solving the problem with North Korea, which was ready to blow up, and solving the problems we had with China, who was just ripping us off left and right, and making sure that Russia never went into Ukraine, which they didn't, under our auspices and, you know, a lot of other things. There were a lot of things that were happening in the world, as you probably know. And I did a very good job. I got rid of those problems. Today those problems are very prevalent."

