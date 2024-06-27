Trump Claims He Knows Who 'Assassinated' John F. Kennedy: "They Wouldn't Prefer..."

Former President Donald Trump is making shocking revelations as the race to the White House accelerates, he surprisingly alleged that the CIA was responsible for the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, during his appearance on the All-In podcast. "Well, this wasn't CIA that asked me, but I think CIA was probably behind it," Trump claimed. "They wouldn't prefer that I not release the rest of it." He further promised to make all the assassination files on the late President Kennedy publicly available, should he be reelected in November. "This time I'm just going to do it," the 2024 GOP frontrunner asserted.

Trump tells the All In podcast that he will release the rest of the JFK files.



The reason he didn't release them is listed below in my quoted post. https://t.co/itf2ZWICW3 pic.twitter.com/h43nXAEK3B — Justin Theory (@realJustATheory) June 22, 2024

As per The Daily Mail, Trump pledged to release the remaining files when co-host Chamath Palihapitiya questioned him about what was in the JFK files that he withheld from the public during his first term. The National Archives released 19,000 records in April 2018 under Trump's presidency, however, he warned back then that the possible harm to foreign affairs law enforcement, or national security is "of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure," and the public will have to wait a few more years.

JFK was assassinated over 60 years ago and our government still refuses to release the files



Trump promised to release them but once he saw them he changed his mind



What is so damming that the American people can't see? — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) March 22, 2024

"I actually did do it. I released a lot, as you know, but when it came to the whole thing, I was hit by some people who work for me, who are great people that you would respect. They asked me not to do it," Trump recalled. "And I'm saying, "Why? Tell my why?" and they said, "Sir, I think it needs a little more time,"' he continued. "And I released a lot, but I said, if they feel so strongly, I respect the people and would have done that again," the Republican leader said. He added while promising to release the rest of the files, "It's going to be done early on," he added. "A lot of people want to see that and whatever it may say - I won't say it, I have an idea - but whatever it is it will be very interesting for people to see and we're going to have to learn from it."

As per Reuters, Trump ordered 2,800 documents about President Kennedy's 1963 assassination to be unveiled but gave in to pressure from the FBI and CIA to prevent the publication of other materials for additional examination. Congress had mandated in 1992 that, except those the president approved for additional withholding, all sealed records related to the investigation into Kennedy's killing should be fully made public through the National Archives within 25 years, on October 26, 2017.

RFK Jr. and Shawn Ryan discuss Trump being afraid to release the JFK files



RFK: “We now know that the CIA was directly involved in my uncle's assassination and in the 60 year cover-up. They continue to be involved since they're still not releasing the last assassination… pic.twitter.com/ZXhwe9B6Uv — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) June 17, 2024

Trump later stated that he would disclose tens of thousands of pages of previously classified documents as "subject to the receipt of further information." But he retracted from his statement. As per APNews, CIA spokesman Nicole de Haay stated that almost 99 percent of the CIA data contained in the collection of records related to the Kennedy assassination had already been made available by the agency. “CIA narrowly redacted information in rare instances only to protect CIA assets, officers and their families as well as intelligence methods, operations and partnerships that remain critical to the security of our nation,” she said.