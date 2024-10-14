Trump Caught 'Slurring Words' Yet Again at Rally — This Time Over His Attempt to Say Arizonans

Former President Donald Trump's recent rally speech in Arizona has sparked a flurry of reactions online after many observers pointed out multiple instances where he appeared to slur his words or make verbal missteps. The event, which took place on Sunday, quickly became a topic of discussion on social media as clips of Trump's speech circulated. One particular moment that caught attention was when Trump seemed to struggle with pronouncing a word, leading to widespread mockery.

As captured in a video posted by Twitter user @Acyn, Trump stated, "We have Aseurasians in our room. We have some incredible people in our room. We have so many that we just can't. But we have some people, we have some people.." This verbal slip-up prompted a wave of responses on social media.

@JoeSabado quipped, "Was that a mini-weave In one word?" while @bhodili2 expressed confusion, saying, "Ok, I have no clue what he is talking about, My crystal ball is on the frits and my shitometer stopped working too." Popular liberal influencer Spiro's Ghost seized on these moments, writing, "Two cheers for D E M E N T I A." Veteran and political commentator Allison Gill, known as @MuellerSheWrote, stated, "He's clinically insane."

The bewilderment continued, with @SarahBCalif humorously speculating, "Aseurasians? Is that people who were born in Europe but like Chinese food?" @Anila0521 echoed the sentiment of many, asking, "Can Anybody tell me what the heck he was trying to say? I'm racking my brain over this one." Some observers took a more serious tone. @RitleySammich commented, "It's very sad this guy doesn't have better friends and family around him. This is elder abuse making the poor guy try to talk to in front of people when he's slurring like this."

@imamandajo bluntly said, "And yet they’re STILL not questioning his “mental fitness.”" @FrancisWegner equipped, "We have a person in the room who cannot read well on or off the teleprompter." @Tony_Benetto said, "He could just fart into the microphone and his zombies will clap like trained seals." @Tweety66771 tried to make sense out of Trump's words and said, "I think he was trying to say Arizonaians, the people of Arizona. Not sure of the spelling but I can say it easier than he can."

Trump's speech also included a moment where he appeared to struggle with pronouncing Albert Einstein's name. The Republican accountability group @American_Bridge said, "'You know who the smartest person they say in history was? Albert Einssshhhtt — he said Trump! I agree with him!' We're in the slurring words and narcissism part of the speech today." At one point, he referred to Joe Biden as being 'cognitively repaired' when he seemingly meant to say 'impaired.' In another slip, Trump called the country a 'company' before quickly correcting himself.