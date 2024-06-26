Trump Campaign Woos Working Class Voters by Rolling Out 'No Tax on Tips' Stickers

The Trump campaign has doubled down on its latest promise to remove taxes on tips for service workers. In a new effort, allies of former president Donald Trump have started rolling out stickers that read 'No tax on tips', which was especially welcomed by hotel housekeepers and restaurant workers who depend largely on tips. Trump supporters are also writing the same on restaurant receipts.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

The trend began when Trump in a recent rally in Las Vegas, on Sunday, June 23, promised that tipped workers would no longer have to pay taxes on gratuities if he wins in November. In light of the same, MAGA Inc. initiated the sticker campaign to woo the working class. According to The Daily Mail, Taylor Budowich, the Trump group's chief executive, explained their motive. "It's simple: President Trump wants hardworking Americans to keep more money in their pockets, Joe Biden wants to take it to give to illegal immigrants. President Trump's plan is brilliant, and our sticker campaign will make sure it's known far and wide." The rule would apply to all transactions through cash and cards.

No Tax on Tip vote Trump!

WOW the reaction I am getting is a game changer. So many people have no idea Trump has said he will not tax tips! pic.twitter.com/Pv4FaQXtCn — @magirly9🌵🇺🇸☮️🇮🇱🙏🏻 (@Magirly9) June 25, 2024

At present, for service workers, their income through tips comes under the regular payroll wages which is liable to tax cuts. During an earlier speech address at Turning Point USA Action in Detroit, the Republican frontrunner assured, "Tips for restaurant workers and hospitality workers and anyone else relying on tips...no more taxes on tips. None...In fact on your receipt, when you get your receipt for a restaurant, you know who sent me one? Kid Rock...sent me a receipt and he wrote on the receipt 'Vote for Trump and you won't pay taxes on tips'...I said, 'That is very smart...Smart guy.' So for restaurant workers or hotel workers or caddies or car people, it's a lot."

Trump just dropped a new Tik Tok.

No tax on tips! pic.twitter.com/mG7Lif6xJ8 — RoamingRN (@roaming_rn) June 23, 2024

During his first speech after conviction in a hush-money case, in Nevada, the businessman-turned-politician, promised, "For those hotel workers and people that get tips you are going to be very happy because when I get to the office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips," as reported by the New York Post. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nevada has the country's highest number of tipped workers, with about 25.8 waiters and waitresses per 1,000 jobs, followed by Hawaii and Florida.

TRUMP PAC HANDING OUT NO TAX TIPS STICKERS



MSN: "MAGA Inc, a pro-Trump Super PAC, is offering stickers to promote new policy Donald Trump unveiled his 'no tax on tips' pledge during a rally in Las Vegas." pic.twitter.com/5dIcc443Z7 — JB (@BurstUpdates) June 25, 2024

It also indicates that there are 2.24 million waiters and waitresses who are completely dependent on tips across the country. The announcement was welcomed by the Nevada residents as Trump hopes to beat President Joe Biden in the state which previously didn't favor Republicans. Trump has repeatedly stated during his rallies about bringing a more inclusive and holistic tax system across the country if elected again.