Trump Campaign Unveils Taylor Swift 'Eras' Parody Merch, Swifties Respond With 'Lawsuit Era' Backlash

The campaign of former president Donald Trump has officially unveiled Swift-Inspired Eras merchandise, as a satirical jab at Taylor Swift. The Trump campaign unveiled a new T-shirt design on Thursday, Sept. 12, featuring ten distinct images of the former president, including his iconic mug shot. According to the Daily Mail, the copycat version of the design states 'Donald J. Trump Make America Great Again' beneath the graphic, rather than 'Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,' using nearly the same font style.

The 'all Swifties for Trump' merch post urges supporters to purchase their T-shirts from the TNC website, MAGA voters can participate with contributions of as little as $1,000. With the first step being $45, contributors have already answered the appeal, with over 183,109 receiving the Swift copycat T-shirt as a prize. However, swifties have slammed the move and criticized the GOP nominee's actions.

"You dumb*sses probably thought you were in the clear because the shirt falls under parody (which it does), but you left yourselves legally exposed by using her name in the text of the tweet. enjoy the lawsuit. and before you try to delete the tweet I took a screenshot," one enraged fan wrote.

"I hope you get sued within an inch of your existence. He’s fixing to be in his unemployed little b*tch era," another X user added. "This is a disgrace of a shirt. I hope she strips Donald of everything he has for infringement. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 Get Him!" a person slammed. "This is literally copyrighted so have fun being sued," a fan said. "I'm excited about Trump's new era, I heard it's called the "lawsuit era", another person mocked. "Imagine wearing the mugshot of a convicted felon who you worship around. What a joke," an X user chimed.

The merchandise move comes after the Blank Space hitmaker officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris after the epic presidential debate. As per Entertainment Weekly, the Republican leader responded to Swift's action by saying, "I actually like Mrs. [Brittany] Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan," he said in answer to a question concerning Swift's support of Harris during a Fox News interview.

He continued to stress that he "was not a Taylor Swift fan" because "it was just a question of time" before she endorsed a Democrat. "You couldn’t possibly endorse [Joe] Biden, you look at Biden, you couldn’t possibly endorse him, but she’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat," Trump said. "And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," Swift addressed in the endorsement post directly aiming at Trump for using a false image of her to attract voters.