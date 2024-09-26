Trump Brings Up Dead Late-Night Host in New Tirade Against Jimmy Kimmel: 'So Bad'

In his new scathing rant, Donald Trump cornered the current late-night hosts, including one of his most vocal critics Jimmy Kimmel. The 78-year-old politician recently addressed the crowd in Pennsylvania, attacking the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live and making a bonkers demand of calling back 90's late-night star Johnny Carson, who, surprisingly, is already dead.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

The former president asked, "Where's Johnny Carson? Bring back Johnny," while attacking the current lot of late-night hosts, Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon, without taking their names. "These three guys, they're so bad, all three of them," Trump repeated, "all three of them," as per HuffPost.

It is interesting to note that Carson hosted The Tonight Show for three decades and since he was one of the firsts, his name became synonymous with the format. However, he left the public eye and retired from the show in 1992, but unfortunately, he passed away in 2005. Following his death, Jay Leno and then Conan O'Brien took over the role and eventually Fallon filled in in 2014.

During the Indiana rally, Trump also recounted Kimmel's famous Academy Awards jibe at him when the comedian read aloud the ex-president's Truth Social post live during the broadcast. Previously, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, "Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed-up, but cheap, ABC 'talent,' George Slopanopoulos," as per The Hollywood Reporter. Kimmel, in his element, turned the tables on Trump and after reading the post, asked, "See if you can guess which former president just posted that? Anyone? No? Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I'm surprised you're still — isn't it past your jail time?"

Trump:The Tonight Show is dying. Bring back Johnny Carson. pic.twitter.com/yfkg0Pm9ar — Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2024

Now, Trump has seemingly tried to resurrect his years-long beef with the 56-year-old comedian and mimicked the entire feuding episode during the rally: "I think he said something like, 'ha ha ha, he thinks he bothers me,' or some crap like that." The GOP frontrunner then pivoted back to attacking all three late-night hosts who are mostly critical of him and reiterated, "It's supposed to be comedy [but] It's hatred."

However, critics quickly reminded the Republican nominee that even Carson mocked him and shared several throwback videos of the deceased comedian on X, formerly Twitter. For instance, @ScottJCollette posted a video of Carson making fun of Trump and wrote, "Go for it."

Meanwhile, others, like @BeaReno, asked, "Bring him back from where? His grave? We're not going back!!" Another X user, @Leslieoo7, also chided, "Johnny is currently unavailable." @MimzyNGB added, "He's probably got Carson buried at one of his golf courses." @donnasfineart made fun, "I wonder if Trump knows Johnny Carson's been dead since 2004..but don't tell him. Let's make it a surprise."

The mental acuity candidate! https://t.co/VwC58fSeix — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) September 24, 2024

Then, some netizens questioned Trump's mental state, like @bluepolitics_, who noted, "Johnny Carson has been dead since 2005. This is not even funny. Donald Trump is mentally ill or something…." @ChrisWozney echoed, "Why does MAGA keep denying that he has dementia?" @JimJ_candid opined, "Johnny Carson died almost 20 years ago. Trump is a demented geriatric."