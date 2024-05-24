Trump Blasts FBI for 'Rummaging' Through Barron's 'Private Quarters' During Mar-a-Lago Raid

As part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified files, allegedly transported to Mar-a-Lago, the FBI conducted a thorough search of the said property, in 2022. According to CNN, when the search warrant in Florida was carried out, Donald Trump was at the Trump Tower in New York and remarked, "They even broke into my safe."

On Thursday, 23 May, Trump recalled the incident and extensively criticized the FBI for searching his son, Barron's, 'private quarters' during the surprise raid. He claimed that the officers were prepared for a shootout with the Secret Service if necessary. The Republican leader earlier on Tuesday also posted on Truth Social that President Joe Biden was "locked & loaded ready to take him out."

Trump asserted, "I have gotten to know so many amazing United States Secret Service Agents. It has been my honor to have them protecting me and my family since our historic 2016 victory against 'Beautiful' Hillary Clinton. Shockingly, however, 'Crooked' Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice authorized the use of 'deadly force' in their Illegal, Unconstitutional, and Un-American raid of Mar-a-Lago, and that would include against our Great Secret Service, who they thought might be 'in the line of fire.'

As I told Crooked Joe’s DOJ, if they needed anything, 'all they had to do was ask.' They did not have to illegally and unconstitutionally raid my home, and rummage through my family’s, including Barron’s, private quarters. End these third-world witch hunts, and make America Great Again!"

As per The Daily Mail, at a news conference on Thursday, Attorney General, Merrick Garland, was questioned about Trump's recent claims. "The document that is being referred to in the allegation is the Justice Department's standard policy limiting the use of force," the Biden appointee stated. "As the FBI advises, it is part of a standard operations plan for searches and it was even used in the consensual search of President Biden's home."

As per The Guardian, according to Garland, Trump and a few of his associates were alluding to a 'standard operations plan' that restricts the use of lethal force by federal officers while carrying out search warrants. The same week Trump made his outrageous assassination allegation, Judge Aileen Cannon, called back the attorneys in the former president's lawsuit involving sensitive information after putting the trial on indefinite hold.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” the 2024 GOP frontrunner said in a statement back then. Eric Trump also told Fox host, Sean Hannity, that “the purpose of the raid, from what they said, was because the National Archives wanted to, you know, corroborate whether or not Donald Trump had any documents in his possession.”

As per Axios, the FBI responded with a statement saying that they were following standard protocols during the raid which "includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force." "No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter," the FBI definitively assured.