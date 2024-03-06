Trump Bizarrely Accuses Biden of ‘Sending Spies Into Churches,’ Using DOJ ‘Against Catholics’

A strange allegation was made against President Joe Biden by Donald Trump, who claims that Biden is "after the Catholics." The former president said during a tirade on Fox News, that Biden had "weaponized the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ)" to attack his political rivals, especially Catholics, Newsweek reported.

WATCH: "They're weaponizing law enforcement to target parents, conservatives, and Catholics," Donald Trump says, referencing in part the FBI memo citing the SPLC against "radical-traditional Catholic hate groups." @NRBConvention https://t.co/NoA6tIYtv6 pic.twitter.com/acB47YaQmY — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) February 23, 2024

"Joe Biden is the most incompetent president we've ever had, he's the worst president we've ever had," Trump said during his Fox News interview. "He is a true threat to democracy because he's weaponized the FBI and the DOJ to go get his political opponent and many other people; Christians, he's really after the Catholics, I don't know what's going on with the Catholics but for some reason something is happening with the Catholics. I mean I don't know how they can possibly vote for a Democrat or for him," the business mogul continued his rant on Fox News.

Trump has maintained throughout his campaign this year that the president, who identifies as a devout Catholic, persecutes Catholics. He suggested that the FBI and DOJ send undercover agents to churches to harass Christians in a video that was uploaded on Trump's Truth Social page in December 2023. "But he's weaponized government at a level that nobody's ever seen before outside of a third-world country," Trump claimed.

Stopping the Persecution of Christians! pic.twitter.com/OMle2msZUT — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 22, 2023

He said in the video, "Catholics, in particular, are being targeted and evangelicals are surely on the watch list as well. Over the past three years, the Biden administration has sent SWAT teams to arrest pro-life activists. The FBI has been caught profiling devout Catholics as possible domestic terrorists and planning to send undercover spies into Catholic churches, just like in the old days of the Soviet Union."

During a National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention event earlier this month in Nashville, Trump declared to the hundreds of applauding spectators that he would work to defend them against those who aim to "tear down crosses," claiming that this is what the left wants to do, per PBS News.

“They want to tear down crosses where they can, and cover them up with social justice flags,” Trump added. “But no one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration, I swear to you.”

Voters who identify as evangelicals have traditionally supported Trump. During the January Iowa caucuses, the former president was able to secure 53% of the vote. However, Nathaniel Manderson argued that his fellow evangelical Christians need to reject the former president in a February article that appeared on the progressive news website Salon. He dismissed the notion that Trump is a powerful voice for the Christian community.

Project 2025 is more than a playbook for Trumpism, it’s the Christian Nationalist manifesto https://t.co/qomjpy5rwY — Salon (@Salon) March 1, 2024

"If evangelical Christians really want to save this country and redeem the message of Christ—as I believe most of them do—they must begin by renouncing the Antichrist who has led them so far into darkness," the journalist and former pastor wrote.