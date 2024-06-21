Trump Believed THIS For a Long Time After Leaving the White House

Donald Trump for a long time, believed he held foreign policy powers despite leaving the White House. Author Ramin Setoodeh, recently made the bombshell revelation as he recalled his interviews with Trump. He sat down with the business mogul turned politician six times to get insights for his book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, which launched on June 18.

Setoodeh shared that Trump spoke like he held the position of the POTUS. He mentioned dealing with Afghanistan, the Independent reported. While speaking to CNN's Kaitlan Collins, the co-editor-in-chief of Variety, disclosed, "...we would talk about what he did at the White House and he would become gloomy and resentful and unhappy and refer to Afghanistan and Joe Biden but he also seemed to think he still had some foreign policy powers and there was one day where he told me he needed to go upstairs to deal with Afghanistan."

"That report you just talked about — about ‘meandering’ and ‘confusing’ — is right," Setoodeh said. "He goes from one story to the next. He struggles with the chronology of events. He seems very upset that he wasn’t respected by certain celebrities in the White House. And then he’d go to a story about The Apprentice," he added.

He further explained, "So as you know, Kaitlan, it’s very challenging to interview Donald Trump and to go toe-to-toe with him but there were some cognitive questions about where he was and what he was thinking and he would — from time to time — become confused." Reflecting on the recent hypocrisy in the Republican frontrunner's remarks, the journalist stated, "Over the weekend, he was talking about how Joe Biden needs to take a cognitive test…Donald Trump had severe memory issues."

"As the journalist who spent the most time with him, I have to say, he couldn’t remember things. He couldn’t even remember me. We spent an hour together in May 2021, and then a few months later, I went back to Trump Tower to talk about his time in the White House. He had this vacant look and I said, ‘Do you remember me?’ He said, ‘No.’ He had no recollection of the lengthy interview that we had and he wasn’t doing a lot of interviews at that time," Setoodeh shared. "The American public really needs to see this portrait of Donald Trump. This shows what he is really like and who he is and who he has always been," the author continued.

Steven Cheung, the Communications Director for Trump, fired back by arguing that the writer was 'insignificant', 'a nobody,' and "never made an impression" which is why Trump did not recognize him. Cheung denied Trump having any memory trouble and asserted that Setoodeh was making hoax claims, Forbes reported. "After recognizing the importance of The Apprentice and its significant cultural impact on a global scale, this ‘writer’ has now chosen to allow Trump Derangement Syndrome to rot his brain like so many other losers whose entire existence revolves around President Trump," Cheung added.