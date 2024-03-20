Trump Argues It’s 'Practically Impossible' to Pay $465 Million Bond in 'Full' in New Court Filing

According to Mediaite, lawyers representing former President Donald Trump have stated it's improbable that he will be able to obtain the nearly half-billion-dollar bond needed, along with other defendants, after he was sentenced to do so in the New York civil fraud case. This information was detailed in a court filing submitted on Monday. The attorneys said that 'posting a full undertaking is a practical impossibility.' The filing also reveals that Trump is facing challenges in finding someone to fund this massive sum: “The amount of the judgment, with interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bonding companies will consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude.”

Reporter Adam Klasfeld was the first one to report on the news. He said, “Trump wants oral argument on the matter — and if the intermediate appeals court denies a stay of the ~$464M civil fraud judgment again, they want to take it to the state’s highest court.” For years, Trump has boasted of being a billionaire, but his claims have always been met with skepticism due to his tendency to exaggerate his wealth. Moreover, Trump's legal team has criticized the ruling, calling it 'grossly disproportional' to the wrongdoings that Trump and others were found liable for, according to CBS News.

In the statement, his legal team—comprising Alina Habba, Clifford Robert, Christopher Kise, and John Sauer—stated their position clearly. Additionally, Alan Garten, the general counsel for the Trump Organization, mentioned in the filing that surety companies are hesitant to accept real estate as collateral. Garten stated that the company "approached more than 30 surety companies, proposing to pledge as collateral a combination of cash or cash equivalents and unencumbered real estate holdings…[T]he vast majority simply do not have the financial strength to handle a bond of this size. Of those that do, the vast majority are unwilling to accept the risk associated with such a large bond."

Adding to the complexity, Gary Giuletti, the President of Lockton Companies, a private insurance firm, expressed his belief that it is not feasible for the defendants to obtain a bond under the current circumstances. "Simply put, a bond of this size is rarely, if ever, seen," Giuletti wrote. Giuletti, who testified as an expert witness in Trump's defense during the fraud trial, described himself as a longtime friend and a member of several of Trump's clubs. Additionally, he is an insurance broker who does business for the Trump Organization.

In a filing with a New York appeals court on Monday, the real estate tycoon and former President warned that he would have to sell off his properties at a discounted price to raise sufficient funds if the bond requirement isn't waived while he contests the verdict. According to Bloomberg, the appeal bond must be paid by March 25 if the request to postpone the requirement is not granted. Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the bond is “unConstitutional, un-American, unprecedented, and practically impossible for ANY Company, including one as successful as mine,” as reported by CNN.