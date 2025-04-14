The US President, Donald Trump congratulated Rory Mcllroy on his Masters victory Sunday. The 35-year-old Northern Irishman played brilliantly by holding onto his nerve against England’s Justin Rose to end a barren 11-year major run and finally complete the career Grand Slam at Augusta National.

What made the game special was the nail-biting moments of agony as the PGA tour icon came through a rollercoaster round and saw the lead slipping through his fingers multiple times before slipping into the Green Jacket eventually.

And then, Donald Trump commended Mcllroy for his perseverance through the ups and downs.

“I have to congratulate Rory,” Trump said, addressing reporters on Air Force One, via Fox News. “That took tremendous courage. He was having a hard time, but it showed great guts and stamina and courage.”

“People have no idea how tough that is. He came back. It’s better for him that it happened that way because that showed real courage to have come back from what could’ve been a tragedy – it was amazing.”

Besides giving a shout out to runner up Rose, Trump also described the Masters as ‘maybe my favorite sporting show.’

Speaking as if he knew firsthand what it took to win a major championship, Trump said, “Justin Rose was great. Look, they’re great athletes under tremendous pressure. But unless you’re a golfer, you don’t understand that hundredth of an inch makes a difference between a great shot and a horrible shot.”

Trump also attended the UFC 314 with his grandchildren, alongside the Tesla Billionaire, Elon Musk and also several political figures Saturday night, is an avid golfer himself but failed to make an appearance at the famous Georgia course this week.

However, he still didn’t stop the commander-in-chief from disclosing whom he actually wanted to win from the major championship.

A few days before the US President was seen refusing to play favorites despite several people expecting him back someone like Bryson DeChambeau, who made his appearance alongside him on stage after he secured the election win over Kamala Harris last November and teed it up alongside McIlroy for Sunday’s showdown.

“They’re all friends of mine. They have some great ones. Scottie Scheffler ‘s great. Bryson [DeChambeau] is great. Justin Rose, they’re all friends of mine,” Trump said aboard Air Force One on Friday.

“It’s going to be a very good Masters. Looks like it’s going to be a very good Masters. Some fantastic golfers at the top.”