As former president Donald Trump continues to face legal quagmires in different states, a Trump adviser lost it on a segment on Fox News, strongly slamming Democrats and Trump-opposers.

During a news interview, Stephen Miller got furious, claiming that Democrats were "trying to imprison, bankrupt, and destroy Donald Trump," per Raw Story. On January 7, during an appearance on Fox News alongside former Republican contender Kari Lake, anchor Maria Bartiromo questioned Miller regarding presidential party nominations. "Stephen, the rumor is, is that the Democrats are going to pull Michelle Obama out of the hat during their Democrat convention this summer," Bartiromo suggested.

"Well, look, I have no idea what the Democrats are going to do when they are incapacitated by a frail, aging, severely cognitively eroded Joe Biden," Miller replied. "But what we do know is that we are witnessing election interference now in real time on two fronts."

"They're trying to imprison, bankrupt, and destroy Donald Trump using the awesome power of the state, like something out of a failed third-world country, and they're leaving our border wide open to import a new generation of voters that they believe will be more favorable to big government and top-down control!" he continued shouting. "That's their plan. And so I will tell you what is happening on the border every single day is one of the greatest crimes in human history," Miller raged on.

"And Joe Biden and the entire Biden administration are guilty of leading an insurrection on the southern border against the laws, constitution, and sovereignty of the United States of America. And it's happening every day," he added. "We are tracking it every day," Bartiromo assured him.

Stephen Miller, the founder of America First Legal, a legal firm affiliated with Maga, and a former senior adviser to Trump, is well-known in Maga circles for his unwavering devotion to Trump and the draconian anti-immigration policies he helped draft for his administration, per The Guardian.

Miller is recognized for having influenced President Trump's discriminatory and cruel immigration policies, such as the termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the Muslim ban, and the zero-tolerance policy, commonly known as family separation. Additionally, Miller "purged" civil professionals from government departments who did not fully support his radical agenda.

In a December 2023 appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe, editor Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic advertised a special edition of his magazine in which analysts project the risks of a second term for Donald Trump. The editor also raised an alarm that there wouldn't be any "adults" to stop the former president from dismantling the current structure of the U.S. government. "Stephen Miller could be the chief of staff of the White House, we don't know. So the point is, they have been working for years to plot their revenge."

