True Thompson Dances in Her Dining Area in Mom Khloe Kardashian's $17M Mansion

In a recent video captured at her mother Khloe Kardashian's expansive mansion, True Thompson delighted viewers with her charming dance moves. The founder of Good American and her eldest offspring enjoyed a lively dance session within the confines of their dining room, with the playful scene being shared via Snapchat, as per The U.S Sun.

Within the video snippet, the five-year-old True was attired in a gray pajama ensemble, her hair cascading in its natural curly form. The musical backdrop featured Dance Monkey by Tones and I, as the youthful star of Hulu displayed her rhythmic movements with a lively bounce. From her position behind the camera, 38-year-old Khloe enthusiastically cheered on her daughter, her voice exuberantly resounding: "Yeah, True." The frame contained minimal visible furniture.

Adjacent to True, a substantial expanse of windows dominated one side of the scene, accompanied by a lengthy table and multiple chairs. In a separate segment, True energetically swung her hair to and fro while vigorously moving her arms in the midst of her dance routine. At a certain juncture, a petite set of fingers fleetingly appeared before the camera.

Amidst laughter, Khloe's voice could be discerned pronouncing, "Dream," implying that the playful hand was that of her niece, Dream Kardashian, who is the daughter of Rob Kardashian. In due course, Dream joined her cousin on screen, leaping around in sync with the music's rhythm. Their lengthy hair swayed in all directions, and both True and Dream seemed to be in high spirits.

For several months now, Khloe, True, and Dream have been orchestrating these spirited dance sessions in their dining room. Back in July, Khloe shared yet another video capturing the cousins' lively performance – this time atop the expansive table within the grand dining area. Dream and True sported coordinated Octonauts-themed outfits, comprising comfortable T-shirts and shorts, complemented by matching braided hairstyles.

Similar to their recent video, the earlier recording showcased Khloe's enthusiastic cheers as she encouraged the girls in their revelry. Amidst laughter, the trio delightedly engaged in semi-coordinated dance routines executed by True and Dream. Their dance repertoire encompassed various songs, occasionally punctuated by impromptu singing along with the lyrics, all while they playfully hopped on and off the table.

True and Dream frequently enjoy each other's company at Khloe's impressive $17 million mansion, and there's good reason for it. Beyond offering abundant indoor space for the girls to frolic, the reality TV personality's residence boasts a picturesque backyard featuring a sprawling pool, inviting cabanas, a charming herd of goats, and more. Just this Monday, Khloe shared a Snapchat video that showcased her backyard haven. The focal point was the expansive pool, situated conveniently near a cabana outfitted with a flat-screen TV and chairs, all coordinating in color with those positioned by the poolside. A square concrete fire pit, surrounded by a set of chairs, also caught the eye.

Khloe's outdoor space was enveloped by trees and adorned with ample green grass, providing an ideal playground for children's activities. To add to the fun, she had a toy ram and toy lamb resting on her patio, ready for True and her younger brother Tatum, aged one, to engage with. Khloe shared snapshots on her social media accounts of True delightfully interacting with the faux ram and lamb. Having moved into her residence in November 2021 following an extensive construction process, Khloe's house stands right next to Kris Jenner's $20 million mansion within an exclusive gated community, creating a family-friendly haven.

