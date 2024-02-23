True Thompson, 5, Playfully Jokes 'You Look Funny' at Mom Khloe Kardashian, Leaving the Star in Shock

Khloe Kardashian, renowned for her candid nature and glamorous appearance, experienced a dose of unfiltered truth when her daughter, True Thompson made some playful yet blunt remarks about her mother’s appearance. The heartwarming yet hilarious exchange captured in a video posted by Kardashian on social media flaunted the authentic mother-daughter bond, as well as True’s knack for giving honest opinions. In the endearing video, Kardashian and True shared a moment of laughter while lounging together in a bed illuminated by a soft pink glow. As Kardashian tried to cuddle with her daughter, True could not resist commenting on her mother’s appearance, exclaiming, "You look so funny!" Kardashian was baffled by the unexpected remark, and responded with humor, attributing her appearance to the exhaustion of the day’s activities.

However, True’s teasing didn’t stop there. In a bold move, she turned to the camera and remarked, "Her hair looks like a boy!" Kardashian, quick to defend herself, jokingly protested, "Look at my hair! I’m tired!" She further added, "I look funny? Girl, it's the end of the day!" Despite Kardashian’s attempts to explain away her disheveled appearance, True continued to poke fun at her mother’s hair, nudging Kardashian to playfully add, "Thank you, True. I’ve been wearing a hat all day." The heartwarming banter between Kardashian and True portrayed their genuine affection for each other, with Kardashian’s laughter echoing through the room. True’s innocent yet harsh commentary added a refreshing touch of authenticity to the interaction, leaving Kardashian amused and a little exasperated.

As per the reports of The Sun, the clip also offered a glimpse into Kardashian’s life as a busy mother, juggling parenting duties with her career and personal commitments. Despite her celebrity status, Kardashian remains grounded and relatable, embracing the joys and challenges of motherhood with grace and humor.

However, Kardashian’s recent social media post ignited concerns among fans about her changing appearance, while some speculated about potential cosmetic procedures. While Kardashian celebrated her People’s Choice Awards win in a casual video, fans could not help but notice subtle differences in her facial features, leading to speculation about possible changes. One fan wrote, "She can’t be able to breathe through her nose comfortably." Another added, "Obvious filter because of the eyes. Nose is shriveled. Lips are overlined as f**k and they’re crooked. What a mess," A third slammed, "Oh man... whoever did that to her definitely didn't like her. That nose is screaming for dear life,"

True's penchant for delivering unfiltered opinions extends beyond her mother's appearance, as evidenced by her previous critique of Kardashian's makeup artist. In a playful yet firm message, True expressed her disapproval of glittery makeup, leaving no room for misinterpretation. As Kardashian navigates the ups and downs of motherhood, she does so with True by her side, offering unwavering support.