Truckers Supporting Trump Plan to Boycott Deliveries to New York City Following $355M Fraud Verdict

A group of truck drivers who align themselves with former President Donald Trump has taken a bold stand in response to the recent civil fraud ruling that fined Trump over $350 million and barred him from operating his business in New York for three years. These truckers, expressing solidarity with Trump, have declared their intention to boycott shipments to New York City as a form of protest against the legal judgment.

The announcement came in the wake of Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s ruling, which found Trump liable for inflating his assets and committing fraud over a decade to secure favorable loans from banks. The verdict was delivered after a months-long trial initiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which has stirred considerable controversy and ignited backlash among Trump’s supporters.

I stand with Trump 💯% Truckers for Trump… pic.twitter.com/XhvtHF9CUq — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 19, 2024

As per the New York Post, one significant voice among the pro-Trump truckers is Chicago Ray, a conservative social media influencer and truck driver who urged his colleagues to join the boycott through a video posited recently on social media.

Ray exclaimed, “I’ve been on the radio talking to drivers for about the past hour and I’ve talked to about 10 drivers. Stop refusing loads starting on Monday. I don’t know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are going to start denying loads going to New York City, but I’ll tell you what — you f*** around and find out. We’re tired of you f***ing leftists f***ing with Trump. Our bosses ain’t going to care if we deny the loads. We’ll just go somewhere else, alright? You know how f***ing hard it is to get into New York City in one of these [vehicles]?” The decision to boycott shipments to New York City reflects the truckers’ agitation and disillusionment with the legal proceedings against Trump.

Truckers for Trump 👇 I Stand With Trump 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/VkXbnbJSQg — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 18, 2024

As per Fox News, support for the boycott has resonated across social media platforms, with many users expressing solidarity with the truckers’ cause. Comments on Chicago Ray’s posts reflect a sense of camaraderie and shared determination to defend Trump against the ruling.

Truckers for Trump 👇 pic.twitter.com/VhBNWxbHV6 — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 18, 2024

One user commented, "Thank you for being a true Patriot! If all of us patriots stand up, we will make a difference. We have to push back against the ones trying to purposely destroy our country." Another wrote, "Great, I hope all truckers refuse to go to New York! Enough is enough and our actions matter."

My wife @elenacardone started a $354,000,000 GoFundMe account to fund the UNJUST judgement against @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump and Trump Organization.



Give something & DEMONSTRATE that the people of America are standing together against unjust rulings like this… — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) February 16, 2024

As reported by Fox 5 New York, Elena Cardone, the wife of wealthy real estate investor Grant Cardone, also launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Stand with Trump; Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment" to support Trump’s defense efforts. Her husband explained, "100% of funds will be forwarded to the Trump organization for his defense of this ridiculous judgment. I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York. The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves."

As the truckers' boycott gains momentum, it underscores the deep divisions within American society and the enduring loyalty of Trump's supporters. Their refusal to transport goods to New York City serves as a tangible expression of their commitment to Trump and their rejection of what they perceive as a biased legal system. Whether this boycott will have a significant impact remains to be seen, but it reflects the enduring influence of Trump and the fervent support he commands among his loyalists.