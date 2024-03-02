Tristan Thompson Faces Backlash, Called 'Hypocrite' for Refusing to Meet Sons Theo and Prince

Tristan Thompson is a successful basketball player who plays for the popular NBA Team: The Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson has maintained an excellent career in the world of sports with many wins, but not such a great one in his love life. His most recalled tryst was with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. Despite the ugly split, he co-parents two kids: True and Tatum Thompson with Kardashian. Recently, he was awarded custody over his specially-abled brother, Amari after his mom passed away last year. But, fans have a compelling reason to believe he’s a hypocrite in light of recent events.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Storry

According to The U.S. Sun, Thompson had initially applied to become his legal guardian back in September. Even though he does have a father and other siblings, Thompson didn’t seem fit for his biological father to have custody. Moreover, he explained that Amiri suffers from serious medical conditions rendering him in a wheelchair per People.

Tristan Thompson is officially the legal guardian of his younger brother, Amari. https://t.co/CIMP3sEPx3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 28, 2024

Furthermore, when it comes to being a guardian, he’s a father to four children who are mothered by three other women including Kardashian. The other two women include Jordan Craig and another anonymous woman. He has a son [each] with both women: Prince Oliver and Theo. Per reports, he’s yet to meet his son Theo. This sparked up quite a response from users on Reddit who went on to label the NBA player a ‘Hypocrite.’

In a since-deleted thread on the famous platform, many expressed their thoughts on the matter. One person noted, “So basically, Khloe has legal guardianship?” This is about how often Kardashian meets with her ex-lover’s brother and spends time with him. Another person echoed, “I was about to comment the exact same thing! So she now has 4 children.” The user took note of Kardashian’s warm gesture to open her home to both Thompson and his brother temporarily as they recover from the loss of their beloved mother.

Aww! Tristan Thompson’s son with Maralee Nichols , Theo, is ready for St. Patrick’s day in his green onesie. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/EmangDHiU0 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 18, 2022

A third netizen slammed Thompson for not meeting with his other son yet saying, “I love how he fought for the custody of his brother but still won’t meet Theo and rarely sees Prince!” In response, a fourth one added, “And he’s gonna pass all of the responsibilities on to someone else.” A final one bluntly chalked the entire ordeal off to being a ‘Lame’ act on his part. While Thompson is beyond happy about becoming a legal guardian to Amari, he’s yet to comment on the backlash he’s been facing surrounding the good news.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Miller

Thompson has much to work on when it comes to his relationship with family, especially involving his two rarely-seen sons. Previously, both mothers went legal when he decided to reportedly delay child support payments. Although they were settled up in court, he’s yet to make amends with his former romantic interests. How Thompson navigates these new avenues with his brother’s custody in play remains to be seen.