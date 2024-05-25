Tristan Thompson Criticized for 'Flirty' Conversation with Khloe Kardashian About Living Together

The premiere episode of Season 5 of The Kardashians has stirred up controversy, with fans slamming Tristan Thompson for an awkward exchange with his ex Khloe Kardashian. During the episode which aired on Hulu on Thursday, Thompson broached the idea of combining households and living together with Kardashian as "one big happy family" despite their tumultuous past. The scene showed Thompson giving Kardashian a tour of his house before he was set to move for a new NBA contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by gotpap

As they sat in daughter True's bedroom, Thompson nonchalantly stated "I mean, we can just combine both houses and live one big happy family," as per The Sun. A visibly uncomfortable Kardashian shook her head and tersely replied "No." Undeterred, Thompson continued "Just make a big trail, like a big tunnel, like an overpass from here to your house." He described their former relationship as "a great dynamic duo, like peanut butter and jelly." In a confessional, Kardashian expressed her frustration, saying "Sometimes I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer that there's hope," as per Independent.

Not Khloe going back to Triston house to check on him 🏡😳🤔😂😂 #TheKardashians — Olivia Attalla (@cleopatra919) May 24, 2024

The excruciatingly awkward interaction did not go over well with viewers. Fans took to social media to slam Thompson and beg Kardashian to stop entertaining his antics. One Reddit user proclaimed, "I couldn’t even imagine entertaining this enabling bullshit -let alone,for the whole world to watch," while another said, "It’s part of his narcissist cycle. He can’t stand the Shame (It’s not guilt) and being hated. So he has to lovebomb Khloe again but then he hates her for loving him and cheats again.." Some theorized the scenes were scripted, with one commenter stating, "These scenes are starting to feel scripted to make Khloe seem like she's setting boundaries. Stop entertaining the same conversation over & over again, if you're tired of hearing it, we're tired of seeing it."

Khloe looking at Triston like, “I really had a kid with this motherfucker.” pic.twitter.com/9y7bNrQhaC — Return MAC (@tmac_return) May 23, 2024

Another posted, "I think the ONLY reason why she didn't get back with him again was because his cheating was public and she doesn't want to face backlash from people. Had it not been so public she would definitely be still with him." The troubled relationship between Kardashian and Thompson has been a major storyline throughout The Kardashians and its predecessor Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They began dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018, but their relationship was plagued by repeated cheating scandals from Thompson.

Most notoriously, he fathered a child with another woman named Maralee Nichols while Kardashian was expecting their second child via surrogate in 2021. Despite repeated efforts at reconciliation, the leaked court documents about Nichols' pregnancy were the final straw for Kardashian, who ended the relationship. Fans have grown weary of the constant back-and-forth between the exes.