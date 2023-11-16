Taylor Swift's devoted fan base, the Swifties, have discovered the endearing charm of NFL star Travis Kelce through a trove of his old tweets. Fans are falling even more in love with Kelce's simple, humorous, and authentically imperfect social media presence as the couple's romance heats up, showcasing a side of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end that contrasts with Swift's musical brilliance.

Swift's fandom, nicknamed the Swifties, went on a social media scavenger hunt to find the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's pre-fame digital footprint. They discovered a trail of tweets that showcased Kelce's quirky charm, unfiltered humor, and endearing spelling errors, rather than a trail of scandalous or embarrassing moments, as reported by Page Six.

Kelce's astonishment at a squirrel devouring a piece of bread was revealed in a tweet from April 2011. "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy." Swifties seized the opportunity to revel in the hilarity of the moment, lovingly emphasizing the misspelled words and the wholesomeness of Kelce's observations.

The Twitter thread, which was started by a Swift fan account, delved into Kelce's musings about daily life, including his love of Chipotle and his attempts, albeit with some spelling errors, to express the joy of a nice day. Fans couldn't help but marvel at Kelce's seemingly unproblematic social media presence, especially in comparison to Swift's highly decorated musical career and poetic lyricism. "I love that this is the problematic thing people have been able to find, though," one fan joked. Another fan commented, "This is such a funny wholesome thread lol he’s doing his best and I love it."

Kelce's old tweets have endeared him even more to Swifties, who appreciate the authenticity and simplicity reflected in his early internet musings, despite the inevitable evolution that comes with fame. Some fans joked about the stark contrast between Kelce and Swift, highlighting their diverse backgrounds and interests.

Screenshots of Kelce's previous social media posts have also surfaced, including one in which he made judgments about people's appearances, a tweet that he has since deleted, per NBC News. Swifties, on the other hand, seemed willing to overlook any potentially embarrassing moments, focusing instead on Kelce's charming and relatable past.

Their story took an unexpected turn when she changed the lyrics to her song Karma during a sold-out concert in Argentina to honor her beau. Instead of the original lyrics, she sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," delighting fans and cementing the public's perception of the couple's close relationship.

Swift's impromptu lyric change was revealed during Kelce's recent appearance on his podcast, New Heights, with his brother, Jason Kelce. The Chiefs player admitted to having a "little bit of a clue," but expressed genuine surprise and gratitude at Swift's public acknowledgment, per HuffPost.

