Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star player Travis Kelce, feels bad about her previous lackluster remarks about Taylor Swift. The matriarch of the Kelce family, speaking to WSJ Magazine, expressed her guilt for responding so blatantly when asked about her son's developing affair with the Lavender Haze hitmaker. Donna seemed uninterested in Swift during her October sit-down interview on the Today show, but in actuality, she was just trying to avoid going too far in oversharing. When his mother responded that spending time with Swift was "okay," Travis called her right away after the interview aired to reassure her that she did a good job. Donna now admitted, “I can tell you this, he’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time. God bless him. He shot for the stars!”

Also Read: Swifties Believe This Is Taylor Swift’s 'Signature Move' When She First Starts Dating Someone

As per Page Six, the well-known football mom stated she couldn't 'tell' whether the two were a 'budding romance' since it was 'just too new' by the time Donna gave the interview to co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb last month. Donna also made an effort to be quiet when asked about her experience supporting the Lover songstress while watching the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.“I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me,” the 70-year-old, said. “I was in the boxes with her. It’s another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Travis recently confessed to someone 'playing cupid' for the couple, “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner,” the Catching Kelce alum said. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he said. “Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he later added. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by David Eulitt

As per the latest reports by TMZ, the love birds are eagerly waiting to spend time with each other's family during Thanksgiving. Swift and Kelce are 'moving forward' in their relationship, and multiple inside sources have confirmed that they 'are trying to work out their schedules to make sure they set aside as much time together as possible.' The NFL player recently revealed that he remained guarded during the initial stages of his relationship with Swift. "That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away," he said.

Also Read: At the Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon, Biden Confuses Taylor Swift for Britney Spears

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by MEGA

As per Page Six, Donna isn't upset that the Blank Space songstress was unable to witness Travis and Jason play in Monday night's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. “I’m here to see my sons, so no, I’m not disappointed she’s not here,” she said from the Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, where the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 21-17. “She’s wonderful — and when she comes, it’s great — but for me, it’s about them,” Donna said.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Budding Romance as He Discusses Initial Meet With Taylor Swift

More from Inquisitr

Here’s the 'Warning' Travis Kelce Received About Going Ahead With His Ladylove Taylor Swift

This is What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have in Store for Thanksgiving as They Prepare to Party