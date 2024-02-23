Travis Kelce’s Dad Thinks Taylor Swift Is a ‘Good Fit’ but Still ‘Worries’ About Their Relationship

The level of fan and media attention that Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is getting has their friends and family worried, for rightful reasons.

Even though the Kelce family got along well and instantly warmed up to Swift, they can't help but be concerned about the relationship being so public. Travis' father, Ed Kelce, recently talked about this. Although he has had nothing but positive things to say about the couple—and Taylor in particular—he nonetheless expressed his concerns, per The Things.

Ed stated in an interview with The Sunday Morning Herald that he is certain that Swift and his son are a "good fit" despite their busy schedules and a very public relationship. “I won’t pretend that I don’t worry about it, he is my son, and I worry about him because they will have some challenges in their relationship for sure,” Ed said. “But they seem a good fit, and ultimately, they just need to find their way together.”

Ed is no stranger to the spotlight, having raised two ultra-famous football players (Travis's brother Jason plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles). However, since Travis and Taylor began dating, things have taken a new turn. “She’s probably the most famous person in the world, but she doesn’t seem like it, she’s so warm and so gracious,” explains Ed.

Ed didn't recognize Taylor when he first met her, much to the disdain of his Swiftie girlfriend. “I was at Travis’ house, and I didn’t recognize her, my girlfriend was not impressed with me!” Although things didn't go smoothly at first, Ed and the Swift family have gotten along well, with Ed watching the Super Bowl with Taylor's father, Scott. “Scott played college football, so he was right into it; I think he likes that his daughter is dating a football player and not a musician,” laughed Ed.

Ed also shared that he likes the Midnights singer's humble character. “She loves football so much, and she sets a good example during games. I was so shocked that during the Super Bowl, my buddies and I left some rubbish near us, and when Taylor got up, she stopped and picked it all up and put it in the trash," Ed shared.

Ed related a similar tale to PEOPLE in October regarding Swift's offer to tidy up the suite. “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, and plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can,” Ed said. “And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”