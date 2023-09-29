Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Says, He is ‘Going Above and Beyond’ for Taylor Swift

It's not just the Swifties obsessed with the Taylor-Travis romance. Jason Kelce can't stop talking about his brother's love life, either. The Philadelphia Eagles player, whose younger brother Travis Kelce is reportedly dating Taylor Swift, spoke out about his feelings on his sibling's relationship. During an interview with SportsRadio 94 WIP on September 27, the 35-year-old said, “It definitely seems like he is going above and beyond to be a gentleman. I think that he can probably handle both of those gears when necessary.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cooper Neil

It seems, however, that Travis hasn't even told his brother about what the relationship status between the two alleged lovebirds is, per PageSix. “I wish I could tell you. I have gotten no inclination from Travis,” the NFL center admitted. “I’m happy that it finally happened out in the public eye, so I can hopefully stop being asked questions about it,” the father of three quipped.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

Jason also mentioned how much he appreciated seeing the widespread reaction to the Grammy winner's presence at Arrowhead Stadium. “It was fun watching the whole world take it in, to be honest with you,” he admitted. “I saw videos of the brigade that the Chiefs had to put outside the suite that she was in—you just hope that somebody of her level and stature can enjoy the game. And it certainly, I mean, seemed like she was enjoying it from all accounts and everybody I talked to,” the NFL player continued.

Amid rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating, Jason Kelce addresses the speculation. pic.twitter.com/IJBqAnlBop — E! News (@enews) September 20, 2023

This interview came just a week after Jason fueled the Travis and Swift dating rumors by declaring they were '100 percent true,' after which he joked and changed his response before reporters got all excited! “I hope this thing goes a mile. No, I’m joking. I don’t know what’s happening,” he clarified with a laugh at the time on the same radio station.

Despite Jason's explanation that his statements were 'sarcastic,' the rumors surrounding the couple were given more credence when Swift and Travis enjoyed a date night in Kansas City following the Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bears, TMZ reported. When she exited the game in the passenger seat of the two-time Super Bowl champion's convertible, the Cruel Summer singer was photographed grinning, flushing, and appearing thrilled. They later went to the Chiefs' afterparty, where Swift was spotted with her arm around Kelce. They then exited the event looking 'very affectionate.'

Eventually, after all the speculation this week, Travis ended up speaking up about the widely-publicized date night. “I want to respect both of our lives,” he said on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast. He clarified, “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports … will kind of have to be where I keep it.”

