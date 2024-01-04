The NFL is known to have some pretty impressive players including Kansas City Chiefs frontman, Travis Kelce. The quarterback rose to fame last year after his romantic involvement with legendary pop star Taylor Swift began to surface. While the couple initially slammed dating rumors, they confirmed their relationship with a kiss after an ongoing Eras Tour concert. While Kelce accompanies Swift to her concerts, she shows up at his games. Her presence acted as a catalyst for his popularity to skyrocket. While they continue their Love Story, critics are chalking the experience down to a publicity stunt from Kelce’s end. It seems that Kelce is setting the record straight once and for all.

According to The Mirror UK, Kelce has given an official statement through his managers Andre and Aaron Eanes about the aforementioned allegations. Both managers are responsible for his PR and his business. They both stated being well-invested in Kelce’s career as an NFL player given his talent and skills as an athlete. His stellar performance throughout the season cements their claims concerning Kelce’s athletic abilities.

Furthermore, they strongly claimed to have “always had their sights set on getting the two-time Super Bowl champ bigger than the average athlete.” And, an alleged fake relationship isn’t the direction they’ve been keen on leaning towards. Neither would they concern themselves with such an ordeal.

Additionally, they claimed there were never any plans for Swift’s path to intertwine with Kelce’s let alone a romance to bloom. Kelce has had an impressive year in 2023 apart from his relationship with Swift. Speaking to The New York Times, Aaron said: “People say to me, ‘Man it’s been a crazy year.” He continued: “When I say, ‘Actually, it’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny.” The manager continued to elaborate: “It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. We’re executing that plan.”

Furthermore, the brothers gave an account of his timeline to fame to cement their claims that Swift genuinely had nothing to do with his rise to fame. His New Heights podcast which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce is perhaps another reason why he’s amassed success.

Richard Lovett, C.A.A.’s co-chairman commented: “The awareness of Travis is much larger and with an even broader audience.” He adds: “It’s accelerated that which was probably inevitable in terms of his level of awareness and appeal.” The Eanes brothers have known Kelce for a while and reminisced how he was “always the life of the party.”

Circling back to Kelce and his love for Swift, the two were spotted spending the holidays together. To add a little more spice to their story, they were seen engaged in a smooch to ring in the New Year while also celebrating with their loved ones. What comes next for the couple remains to be seen.

