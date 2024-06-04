What Travis Kelce Told Brother Jason Kelce About His Time With Taylor Swift on New Year’s Eve

The beginning of 2024 didn’t just mark the end of 2023 but also brought joy, celebration, and a touch of glimmer for Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player. In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast alongside his brother and now-retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the NFL star opened up about his New Year’s Eve celebration that took an unexpected turn with none other than pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Travis' New Year’s Eve extravaganza kicked off with a victorious game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with more than 50 friends and family members filling the Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for the Chiefs. The festive vibe continued post-game, as Travis revealed on the podcast, saying, “It was fun, and then we all got to celebrate New Year’s together. It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family. I think I had over 50 to 55 people come in for this one. Yeah, a good New Year’s celebration with all the friends and family. And I got to exchange presents with Mama Kelce. He shared it with his brother during the podcast.

As per The Independent, the tight end, however, was tight-lipped about the nature of the gift, mocking Jason and saying that he would appreciate it more than the velour tracksuit Travis had gifted him. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing you walk in a velour jumpsuit with a Louis Vuitton duffle bag. I appreciate you dressing as me for the New Year’s game,” Travis quipped. The playful banter between the brothers added an amusing touch to the podcast.

The real bombshell revelation occurred when Travis revealed he spent the New Year’s celebration with pop star Swift, who also joined in to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory. A video was shared on Instagram capturing a passionate midnight kiss between Swift and Kelce, marking their second holiday together since they began dating in the summer of 2023. In the video, Swift was looking bejeweled in a silver backless mini-dress.

As per Marca, a source said, "They love being together no matter what they're doing and appreciate the little things in life, They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time. Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis' side loves Taylor and vice versa. It's a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."

Travis' New Year's Eve revelation added an unexpected twist to the holiday season, proving that even football stars can have a glamorous and star-studded celebration. As fans eagerly await more glimpses into this high-profile relationship, one thing's for sure: Travis and Swift know how to make headlines on and off the field.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 5, 2024. It has since been updated.