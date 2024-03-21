Travis Kelce Sparks Engagement and Baby Rumors After Discussing Rings and Children on Podcast

Travis Kelce has become the epicenter of rumors swirling about his engagement to pop star Taylor Swift and discussions about starting a family after mentioning lab-grown diamonds on his podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, as reported by Page Six. While referring to NBA star Victor Wembanyama, Travis said, “You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a f–king lab over there in France,” on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday. "Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown f–king NBA player. Can’t wait til I f–kin’ make one," the Kansas City Chiefs star added.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Owens

Following the podcast episode, which Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason, who recently retired after an impressive 13 NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs tight end became a social media sensation. The buzz surrounded his remarks about Wembanyama, with Jason jumping in, urging Travis to stay clear of any potential conspiracy theories about the French NBA player, as reported by the Daily Mail. "Don't do this. Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please," the former NFL star said.

Congratulations to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on their engagement! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness. And how exciting to hear about the possibility of a baby in the future. Best wishes to the happy couple! — Ethen Gomez (@G0mez_Eth) March 20, 2024

Meanwhile, the digital fandom went crazy with reactions to Travis' latest remarks. One user said, "This will get people to tune in that's all I think this is if they we're engaged or getting engaged I think Jason would be the one to hint at it not Travis also I really think it would be a family ring or vintage ring not a new ring." Another user said, "Wait I also just realized that it is quite suspicious that he randomly brought up diamonds…like why do you have diamonds on the mind, Tayvis?" A third user added, "What does he want? diamonds in rings or start making perfect players of his oun? Nice both ways."

Wait I also just realized that it is quite suspicious that he randomly brought up diamonds…like why do you have diamonds on the mind, Tayvis? 🙊 — ♠️H.Rose🌹 (@H_Rose_92) March 20, 2024

Additionally, some users also started 'congratulating' the couple. One user wrote, "Congratulations to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on their engagement! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness. And how exciting to hear about the possibility of a baby in the future. Best wishes to the happy couple!" However, a few fans advised Swities not to read too deeply into Travis' words, noting that the Kelce brothers are known for their playful banter on the show. One user stated, "You guys need to understand that they joke a lot in this podcast pls don’t take it seriously." Another user wrote, "These theories [are] what brings hate to him and their relationship… Just stop and learn to take a joke."

You really hate this man for someone who claims to be a fan. These theories is what brings hate to him and their relationship... Just stop and learn to take a joke — Her (@MrsHendrix95) March 20, 2024

Meanwhile, in January, reports surfaced that Steven Singer, a jewelry designer based in Philadelphia, had extended a generous offer to the three-time Super Bowl champion, a custom-made ring worth $1 million, for the proposal. He said, “I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot. If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them.”