Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is in headlines again by signing a unique 'Swelce' jersey for a special auction. The quirky 'ship-name,' a mash-up of Kelce's and Taylor Swift's names, has become a prized possession for a fan who bid over $500 on Chiefs Bid, the NFL's auction platform.

The red and white Chiefs jersey, decked with Kelce's number 87, is witness to the couple's growing romance, now also dubbed 'Swelce.' The NFL-curated auction gives fans an exclusive opportunity to purchase clothing autographed or worn by their favorite players, making this jersey a one-of-a-kind and sought-after piece, per Wion News.

Swifties and football fans alike have been captivated by Kelce and Swift's bond since the couple declared their relationship three months ago. On September 24, the singer made a debut in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City alongside Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, fueling rumors about their budding relationship.

travis signed this swelce jersey i’m gonna need to see his reaction to seeing it right now pic.twitter.com/NUV3OkwXnw — TAYVIS ♡ (@tayvisnation) December 24, 2023

Swift, 34, recently revealed more details about their relationship history in her interview with Time, admitting that their bond quietly grew after Kelce teased her on his New Heights podcast in July. The athlete detailed his unsuccessful attempt to pass his phone number to Swift via a friendship bracelet during one of Swift's Missouri concerts. Swift commented on their quiet beginnings, saying, "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

the swelce jersey is real it’s on the chiefs website so does this mean that’s the ship name travis prefers? — Jane (@taylorstightend) December 24, 2023

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Swift conveyed during the interview. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there, and we don’t care. The opposite of that is that you have to go to an extreme effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

People personally offended at the Swelce name. pic.twitter.com/wz0AKuCFiE — Ash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿✌🏻 (@MissAsh_7) December 24, 2023

Kelce, who is 34 as well, has expressed respect for the singer in numerous interviews. Kelce told WSJ Magazine last month, "Obviously, I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it." He added, But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life."

The spotlight that Swift has, with paparazzi following her every move, hasn't stopped the couple from embracing their relationship publicly. Insiders have confirmed Swift's appearance for Kelce's Christmas Day football game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as the subsequent New Year's Day game to Page Six.

