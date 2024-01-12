Travis Kelce Playfully Jokes About Taylor Swift Being His 'Most Famous' Phone Contact

Travis Kelce, the NFL star, took a playful jab into his celebrity-studded contact list during a recent TikTok clip for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he joked about Taylor Swift being his 'most famous' phone contact. The funny exchange offered a glimpse into Kelce’s relationship with the Grammy-winning pop sensation. When asked to reveal the ‘most famous person' in his contacts, the 34-year-old tight-end initially played along, accepting Swift’s high-profile status. "You already know the easy [answer]," Kelce quipped.

However, when prompted not to go for the ‘easy answer,’ Kelce switched gears and named Justin Timberlake as the famous person on his phone. He acknowledged Timberlake’s busy schedule, suggesting that he would not pick up Kelce’s call. Kelce remarked, "No, not a chance, and I appreciate you, Justin, but he’s a busy man." Following this light-hearted banter, fans flooded the comments section, sharing their reactions to Kelce choosing Timberlake over Swift. Some fans requested the NFL star to re-evaluate his decision, pleading to "REDO WITH THE EASY ANSWER," while others contemplated how Swift might appear in her boyfriend’s contact list.

As per US Weekly, the couple first made waves in July 2023, revealing their connection after Kelce tried to ask Swift out following her Eras Tour. Since then, they have openly praised each other, with Kelce sharing admiration for Swift’s talent and the way she handles public scrutiny.

In a November 2023 interview with WSJ, Kelce shared, “Obviously, I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it, but at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. … The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Swift reciprocated the support by attending several Chiefs games during the 2023-2024 season. Despite the attention their relationship grabs, Swift remains determined to be there for her boyfriend Kelce, stating in a December 2023 TIME cover story, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.” She further added, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

