Travis Kelce Paid Big Bucks for Suite to Seat His and Taylor Swift’s Families Together at Super Bowl

Taylor Swift's partner Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs made history with an extremely nail-biting Super Bowl on February 11. But that was not the only spectacle Kelce provided for his family and friends.

As a kind gesture, Kelce paid for a lavish suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which guaranteed a prominent seating arrangement for both the Kelces and the Swifts. Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, his brother, Jason, and sister-in-law, Kylie, and Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, her brother, Austin, and his girlfriend, Sydney, all sat together for the Super Bowl game, per The Mirror.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Shaw

Donna, Travis's 71-year-old mother, stated the day before the game that she didn't think she would be in an expensive suite this year. “You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” the mom of two shared, adding that she hopes everyone just watches together. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands, so far as I know I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

But, the doting son decided to go all out after all. The $1 million package included everything for 20 guests: personal facilities, cutting-edge entertainment systems, VIP services, premium viewing, excellent dining, and an unforgettable experience, per PageSix.

Taylor Swift is cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs from a luxury suite alongside Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Jason Kelce and others. See more AP photos from Swift's Super Bowl Sunday. https://t.co/SbtxOlALOn pic.twitter.com/9oudhDykkf — The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2024

Swift, who had traveled more than 9,000 miles from Japan to Las Vegas to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, was seen having fun in the suite, hugging Travis's brother Jason Kelce.

The 34-year-old tight end for the Chiefs made jokes about how much money he spent on the Super Bowl earlier this week. “I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” he told Jason, in an episode of their New Heights podcast. “Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money,” the athlete, whose net worth is reportedly $30 million, joked.

Swift wore a Chiefs cap, a stylish black cut-out corseted top, with a custom “87” necklace. She greeted Travis' sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, with a hug and struck up a conversation with his brother. The £1.4 million suite was really important as it served as an opulent setting for the families to unite and cheer on Travis during the NFL season's grand finale.

Throughout the game, the singer was seen excitedly cheering and even drinking beer, as is customary for her. When they won, she rushed to the field to congratulate her beau with a kiss. Since she and the 34-year-old NFL player went public with their affair in September 2023—two months after he showed interest in her on his podcast—Swift has been an incredibly supportive girlfriend.