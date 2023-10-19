In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by NFL star Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, the duo once again found themselves discussing their experiences with global pop sensation Taylor Swift. Travis, who recently made back-to-back appearances with Swift, delved into the topic of dealing with the singer's security team and expressed his protective instincts during the conversation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Unexpected Link Involving an Eras Tour Dancer Leaves Fans Stunned

Addressing recent rumors about an alleged altercation with one of Swift's security guards, Travis vehemently denied any physical fight. He clarified, "Pushing them out of the way? I didn't push him. I placed my hand on the gentleman's back to let him know I was behind him. If I had pushed him, he would have probably turned around and tased me." Travis emphasized that Swift's security team is made up of "great" and "good people."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

The conversation took an intriguing turn when Jason questioned Travis about his role as an unofficial member of Taylor Swift's security team. Jason asked, "Have you had to enact any security of your own? Do you feel like you're a security guard when you are with Taylor?" Travis responded, shedding light on his protective nature, "Like I'm part of the team? I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I always have the sense that I'm a man in the situation. I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess."

Travis is Taylor’s new security guard pic.twitter.com/tihcqtPtH8 — Val • (@tayvisendzone) October 18, 2023

Also Read: Travis and Jason Kelce Spend Quality Time Together at the Phillies' NLCS Game

These revelations follow Travis's recent appearance with Swift on Saturday Night Live, where fans observed him taking a leading role. A source close to the situation shared insights with Entertainment Tonight, revealing, "At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he'd take it from here."

Travis's willingness to navigate the intricacies of Taylor Swift's security arrangements showcases the unique dynamics that arise when a public figure steps into the spotlight with a global sensation like Swift. It appears that Kelce is not just a spectator in these scenarios but an active participant, contributing to the narrative of the moment.

Also Read: Jenna Bush Hager’s Hints On Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Buying a House' in Kansas City

The way Travis puts his hand on the security guards back to say that he’s opening the door for Taylor 🥹 the way Travis puts his hand on Taylor’s waist to keep her close whilst he’s closing the car door! The gentleman that is Travis Kelce 😭 Tay is finally getting QUEEN treatment — Eleanor (Taylor’s version) (@SwiftieElles) October 15, 2023

In an era where celebrity encounters and collaborations are closely scrutinized, Travis's openness about his protective instincts adds a human touch to the glamorous world of pop culture. As fans continue to speculate and analyze every move, it's evident that the synergy between sports and entertainment realms can create memorable moments both on and off the stage. Recently, Kelce enjoyed a night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, October 16, catching Game 1 of the NLCS between the Phillies and the Diamondbacks, as reported by Page Six. What made this outing unique was his companion—none other than his brother, Jason, who plays as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

More from Inquisitr

When a 14-Year-Old Taylor Swift Unceremoniously Got Thrown Out of Jimmy Kimmel’s Studio

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Should 'Make Time for Each Other,' Says David Beckham