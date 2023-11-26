Travis Kelce Once Stunned Brother Jason Kelce With This Expensive Purchase in His Rookie Year

Travis Kelce may have been in the limelight a lot in recent times given his involvement with Taylor Swift, but he will always be known for his legendary impact in the NFL. Being in the NFL almost always ensures a hefty paycheck, given your skill and vigor on the field. For Travis, thus far he’s had an excellent career with some pretty impressive plays with the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Celebrity Net Worth reports, he is presently worth a whopping $40 million! However, it didn’t come easy due to the years of hurdles he had to endure to become a well-earning player in the sport.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Streeter Lecka

Back in 2013, when Travis joined the Chiefs, he had one burning desire, and that was to purchase one of the most expensive pair of shoes one couldn’t afford. A noteworthy fact is that at the time he was still a Rookie with a contract that secured him $3.2 Million as reported by CNBC. With a first paycheck comes the joy of making purchases to whatever one's heart desires despite the gnawing thought of there possibly being a limit. Travis always had a keen affinity for one thing: sneakers. For any sneakerhead, aesthetic, style, and not to mention, the brand are defining features of a collector or an enthusiast in general.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ollie Millington

And it couldn’t get any more aesthetically pleasing than the Nike Air Mag Marty McFly, which is also known as one of the most expensive sneakers. The shoes were first released in 2011, and, as per sources, ranged anywhere from $10,600 to about $15,900. But, according to a 2018 article by the BBC, these shoes were sold at a Sotheby’s auction for nearly $100,000!

During a conversation with his older brother Jason in their podcast, New Heights, earlier this year, Jason recalled being utterly gobsmacked on learning of his brother’s pricy purchase in just his Rookie year. However, for Travis, none of that mattered, as those shoes were “the coolest shoes” he’d ever seen. In the podcast, the brothers had a rather hilarious conversation about Travis’ purchase. Before the conversation unfolded, Jason asked in good humor, “You bought those shoes in your rookie year?!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Nwachukwu

Jason had no idea that his little brother was even thinking of making such a splurge this early on and was stunned to learn from someone else about it. Jason said in slight annoyance, “Somebody came up to me and told me you had bought these shoes.” He continued, “I looked them up and saw how much they were.” Jason briefly paused and remembered thinking while processing it all: “What the f*** Travis, spending that much money on shoes?" Travis simply laughed it off and nonchalantly continued with the conversation. These shoes remain quite close to Travis’ heart and may just be one of his most expensive possessions.

