Travis Kelce Makes a Joke About Being Bombarded With Taylor Swift Questions Over Super Bowl Interviews

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is gracefully handling the spotlight on his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift as he gears up for the Super Bowl. During a recent media appearance on Tuesday, February 6, the 34-year-old athlete was met with a reporter's decision not to delve into his personal life. "Now, Travis, I’m not going to ask you about your girl, man. That’s not my job," the reporter stated. Kelce, known for his wit, responded with a light-hearted quip, saying, "That’d be a first!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23

Kelce has been in Las Vegas since Sunday, February 4, focusing on preparations for the Super Bowl. The week leading up to the big game on February 11 has been filled with press conferences and interviews, where Kelce has fielded numerous questions about his relationship with the 34-year-old pop icon, Swift. Despite being apart, the Cruel Summer hitmaker has been supporting Kelce from afar as she tours in Japan for her Eras tour.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Simione

Swift is anticipated to join Kelce in Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl after wrapping up her final Tokyo Dome concert on Saturday, February 10. Kelce assured reporters on Wednesday, February 7, that Swift is currently focused on her performances in Japan, adding a playful remark about her upcoming shows in Singapore. "She’s focused on entertaining the crowd out in … is it Singapore right now? I think that’s in a few weeks. She’s out in Japan, Tokyo maybe. So, she’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything. The Super Bowl … we’ll worry about if she can make it," Kelce stated.

God bless him🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Michelle (@theylaaaawww) February 6, 2024

Reflecting on the genesis of their relationship, Kelce shared that it all began after he discussed his experience at Swift's Eras tour on his New Heights podcast in July 2023. "I never thought it would have landed. I didn’t even think it would’ve landed and I would’ve gotten a response from her," Kelce admitted. Swift previously praised Kelce's podcast declaration as "metal as hell." The couple began spending time together shortly after, away from the public eye, allowing them to develop a strong bond. By the time Swift attended her first football game on September 24, 2023, the pair had already become a couple.

As Kelce juggles Super Bowl preparations and media appearances, and Swift dazzles audiences in Japan, fans eagerly await their reunion in Las Vegas for the highly anticipated game day. The relationship dynamics between Swift and her boyfriend's mother, Donna Kelce, have recently become quite intriguing. They have been regularly seen together at Kansas City Chiefs player's games, where they appear to relish the VIP treatment. However, with the Grammy award winning singer back on track with her Eras Tour and the NFL player's schedule calming down, their next public appearance together remains uncertain.