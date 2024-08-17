Travis Kelce Is Allegedly Ready to Propose to Taylor Swift But There’s a Catch

Love is in the air for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Their relationship has captivated fans ever since they were first spotted together, with Swift making appearances at Kelce’s games and him showing up at multiple stops on her iconic Eras Tour. After nearly a year of dating, the Grammy-winning superstar and the NFL tight-end are reportedly ready to take the next big step in their relationship— marriage. But as their whirlwind romance blossoms, one crucial detail is holding them back from a full-blown engagement— a prenuptial agreement. Yes, you heard that right Swifties!

Sources say they’re already thinking about a future together that includes starting a family. An insider spilled, “This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family.” Both Swift and Kelce are not only successful in their respective fields, but they also have prominent financial portfolios to protect, as reported by Brobible.

With so much at stake, the couple is reportedly keen on getting their financial ducks in a row before making any official announcements. A source shared, “There’s just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup. They both want it figured out before Travis gets down on one knee.” According to insiders, the issue of a prenup is the key reason why Kelce hasn’t yet popped the question. An informant revealed, “The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.”

As per Entertainment Tonight, despite the prenup negotiations, there’s no sign that this financial discussion is causing any trouble in paradise. On the contrary, Swift and Kelce seem more in sync than ever. A source remarked, "Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart. They are still in constant communication texting and FaceTiming each other…very affectionate with each other even when they're apart. Travis sends Taylor flowers and loves to shower her with surprise gifts and tokens of gratitude. Their connection is unlike anything that they've ever experienced before."

Another added, "Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long. They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends. They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does." In fact, Kelce is already taking steps to solidify their relationship, having recently purchased a $6 million mansion in Kansas, where the couple could potentially start their life together.