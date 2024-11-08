Travis Kelce Involves Lawyers After 'Breakup Contract' With Taylor Swift Leaks Online: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been going strong since going public with their relationship last year in September. According to the Daily Mail, a so-called 'breakup contract' drafted by an LA-based PR firm, Full Scope, was recently leaked, that listed the exact date of their PR-orchestrated separation. The documents also include prewritten statements that the pair was expected to make after splitting up. The big separation reveal was reportedly planned for September 28, according to the said papers.

🚨#TravisKelce has contacted lawyers after a document leaked from his PR agency detailing how his “break-up” from #TaylorSwift will be exposed to the media👀



The agency has said the document, revealed by @DailyMail is fake. Anyway, see for yourselves! pic.twitter.com/XX67mBlArL — Tell Tales (@TellTalesOnline) September 4, 2024

The post 'break-up' statement in their alleged contract, read, "Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time... They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best." To guarantee 'wide coverage,' they also intended to distribute it as a press release to noted media outlets.

A picture of singer Taylor Swift with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Johnny Nunez)

However, a Full Scope representative emphasized that the documents in question were 'entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized' by the agency. The spokesperson added that although they are not anticipated to identify the offender, they have brought in attorneys. "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," the PR agency said.

🚨TAYLOR SWIFT - TRAVIS KELCE RELATIONSHIP IS STAGED? 🚨



A document bearing the letterhead of Travis Kelce’s PR firm is circulating online, indicating a contract that mentions the couple’s planned breakup on September 28. The text for the announcement has already been drafted.… pic.twitter.com/EFVgq5m0sf — The Gas Stove (@TheGasStovee) September 3, 2024

Netizens were quick to react to the news. "Everything is rigged. COVID-19, school, TV, media, politics, movies, celebrities, work, taxes, the system, the establishment, all sports games. Everything period," an X user wrote. In a similar vein, one chimed, "He’s fake, she’s fake, and mainstream media is fake!" "Everyone said it was a fake relationship. The Super Bowl was probably rigged as well," echoed another.

As the comments poured in, an X user, quipped, "Oh no!! What a TravisTay." Another criticized, "They are all fake. Every time they have the release of a movie they 'divorce' or their daughter removes her father’s last name, or they have beef with other celebrities. All Staged." Kelce's representatives however have denied any plans to split later this month despite the leaked documents bearing the header of his US PR company, as per USA Today.

Interestingly, Jack Ketosyan, who represents Kelce at a US PR firm, has in the past acknowledged organizing fake PR-based 'showmances,' in which celebs are set up for media attention. During a 2019 appearance on an Australian podcast for Mamamia Podcasts The Quicky, Ketsoyan stated that manufactured romances are typically created to sell a movie or to divert attention from unflattering news, such as a failed project.

He said at the time, "It is to be able to sell the hype of it – whether a concert, album or getting people to go to see the movie...it's all about the hype at the moment." The 'main clue,' he continued, would be if a male celebrity dated a lesser-known celebrity woman, and the two of them became the talk of the town overnight.

