Travis Kelce Gets Booed by Dallas Mavericks Fans During NBA Playoffs Game

Travis Kelce was booed by Dallas Mavericks fans during a moment in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. On Sunday, May 26 night, Kelce, along with his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, was seen attending Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

However, the reception at the American Airlines Center wasn't welcoming for the star tight end as reported by TMZ. Mahomes accompanied the game with his wife, Brittany Mahomes. As the game continued, during the break between the first and second quarters, Kelce was shown on the video board.

However, fans booed the eight-time NFL Pro Bowler and boyfriend of music icon Taylor Swift. Kelce, who was wearing sunglasses, appeared shocked at the boos, placing both hands on his chest in astonishment. Even the Mavericks' social media team joined in on the fun, trolling Kelce by referencing his relationship with pop sensation Swift.

Kelce's appearance at the NBA playoff game came just a day after he was in Dallas to watch the Dallas Stars, who also play at the American Airlines Center. During the NHL's Western Conference Finals, Dallas hosted the Edmonton Oilers, and TV cameras captured Kelce in a suite during the game. Texas native Mahomes added to the playful banter by sending a message to Kelce on social media, telling him to "get out of my arena." Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks team posted a video on X captioned, "Our guy Pat and @taylorswift13’s boyfriend in the house!"

The fans expressed the situation's hilarity and asked what they would call Mahomes in this context. @VikingSincero wrote, "Taylor's boyfriend and Taylor's boyfriend's friend." While another user, @immamunchYRG tweeted, "' Taylor swifts boyfriend' damn." Despite the boos, Kelce seemed to bring good luck to both Dallas teams. The Stars' 3-1 win on Saturday, May 25 evened their series at 1-1, while the Mavericks' 116-107 victory over the Timberwolves gave Dallas a commanding 3-0 series lead over Anthony Edwards' Minnesota team. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with a combined 66 points in the game.

Taylor Swift boyfriend. They did bro dirty — K (@KeiLFC88) May 27, 2024

Despite everything, Dallas fans were eager to shower Kelce with boos. Mahomes, on the other hand, has strong local ties. The 28-year-old was born in Tyler, about an hour and a half from Dallas, and played college football at Texas Tech in Lubbock, though that’s much farther west. Both NFL stars watched as the Mavericks took a commanding lead in the series on their home court. After the game, Doncic and Kelce caught up, sharing an embrace near the locker room per The U.S. Sun.

As the Mavericks aim to secure their spot in the NBA Finals at home, Kelce and Mahomes will continue their offseason bonding and preparation. They are keen on securing their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs.