Travis Kelce ‘Faced Double-Assassination Gun Threat,’ Suspect Charged With Making ‘Terroristic Threat’

In a shocking incident at a Morgan Wallen concert at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were the targets of a dangerous threat that led to a swift police intervention. The threat, made via social media, resulted in the concert being delayed and the suspect, Aaron Brown of Winchester, Illinois, facing serious charges. The alarming situation unraveled on Friday, August 2, when security officials at Arrowhead Stadium, equipped with sophisticated monitoring devices, detected a tweet threatening the lives of two significant members of the Chief organization. Although the tweet did not name the individuals explicitly, it was quickly understood that the targets were none other than Travis Kelce, boyfriend of pop superstar Taylor Swift, and Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ celebrated quarterback.

As per Radar, a statement released by the Prosecutor’s office read, "Kansas City police detectives and intelligence analysts in the Kansas City Fusion Center [at Arrowhead Stadium] were monitoring threats at a planned concert when they observed on X (Twitter) a threat against two individuals, who were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, [who] were present at the event. The defendant confirmed to police where he was located at Arrowhead. The concert was delayed for 40 minutes while the defendant was located." Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County prosecutor, revealed that Brown was promptly identified and apprehended after the police spotted the menacing tweet. The suspect reportedly deleted the incriminating tweet expressed regret and remarked, "It was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake."

During the tense moments of the threat, Mahomes was present at the concert with his wife, Brittany, while Kelce, despite his high-profile relationship with Swift, was seen without her as she was touring in Europe. Brown’s girlfriend, who was also at the concert, had allegedly advised him against posting the threatening message, but her counsel was ignored. Adding to the evening’s drama, Morgan Wallen took to the stage flaunting a custom Chiefs No. 7 jersey, usually associated with kicker Harrison Butker. This choice of attire, while notable, was not entirely surprising as Wallen often wears No. 7 jerseys in homage to his high school baseball days.

Brown’s reckless action has landed him in major legal trouble. Charged with a Class W felony for making a terroristic threat in the second degree, he now faces a grim legal battle. The bond for his release was set at $15,000, highlighting the gravity of the offense. This event comes in the wake of heightened security concerns following a mass shooting at the Super Bowl LVIII victory parade in Kansas City earlier this year, which resulted in casualties and numerous injuries.