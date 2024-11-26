Travis Kelce Sent Swifties Into a Frenzy As He Discussed 'Planning a Perfect Wedding' on Podcast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans are waiting with bated breath to hear the wedding bells. In one episode of the Kelce brothers' podcast New Heights, the Kansas City Chief's tight end discussed marriage planning and all that it entails alongside Jason in an advertisement for a wedding registry company Zola, and sent Swifties into a frenzy.

Travis Kelce interacts with fans during Kelce Jam 2024 at Azura Amphitheater on May 18, 2024, in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Fernando Leon)

Since the couple began dating in September 2023, they have been going strong, enjoying frequent getaways, and attending each other's games and musical tours. Although their relationship is still relatively new to consider marriage just yet, fans on both sides have been speculating about a 'ring' for many months now. And now Kelce has teased Swift's legion of fans with a clue, per The Sun.

During the podcast episode, Jason Kelce and Travis read out an advert for the wedding planning company Zola. "[Zola] knows that the pressure of planning a perfect wedding can be stressful," said Jason, who already married his longtime partner Kylie back in 2018. "Ain't that the truth?"

Meanwhile, Travis reeled in Swifties and trolled, "And no one... currently understands that pressure better than our very own [New Heights employee] Jets Jake," referring to the New Heights podcast's social producer's upcoming wedding and all the planning it required, which has indeed been stressful. He also explained that Jake was barely one month away from his marriage and needed Zola to 'guide' him through "every step of the wedding planning process, from finding your venue to [the] registry."

Jake affirmed Travis' words and added that so far, his fiancee had been handling all the wedding planning, to which the footballer quipped, "I'm proud of you. Because you don't matter, Jake. You don't matter and none of your decisions should be made by you." Jake responded that he gave occasional 'inputs' but Travis advised his employee to "keep asking her [Jake's fiancee] what she wants."

After this podcast was released, fans on social media gushed over Travis' words on marriage planning and rooted for the couple. Also, they named the episode with a clickbait-y title that included the phrase "Travis' ring" catching people's attention, many of whom wondered if the wedding planning advertisement was an indirect hint to Travis and Swift's possible engagement.

Besides, the pressure to tie the knot has loomed on the couple's heads ever since they publicly announced their romance; fans are tired of waiting already and want some news. Still, it doesn't look like it's the right time now. Reputed publications like Page Six and The Messenger ran reports debunking the wedding plans anytime soon. A source close to Travis told the publication back then, "There are still no plans for an engagement. It's still new, and they're happy and still getting to know each other." This clarification came after a source told Page Six they are reportedly heading for a summer wedding. "Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan. They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July." Another source said that the couple held off from a winter proposal because they "don't want it to seem like it's rushed insanity."

