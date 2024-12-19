Swifties Were Once Convinced Travis Kelce Doesn’t Look at Tay Tay As He Used to With Ex Kayla Nicole

Swifties once felt Travis Kelce wasn't loving enough with their idol Taylor Swift and dissected old photos of the athlete with his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, pointing out disparities, as per Marca. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a well-publicized five-year romance with Nicole; the pair attended events together and shared their love on social media, putting each other in the spotlight frequently, but their on-and-off relationship didn't survive and they split for good.

No but the difference is crazy like sorry but i have eyes 😬 pic.twitter.com/9THjXgDDR5 — Hedi 🩵🏙 (@Keptulikeanoat1) December 12, 2023

In the wake of this, many fans argued that Kelce didn't show the same kind of love and passion in his romance with Swift. This got the rumor mill running about possible strains within their relationship, casting doubts over the NFL player's true feelings. In response to a comparison photo of Kelece's PDA with Swift and Nicole, an X (formerly Twitter) user, exclaimed, "No, because why is he giving the energy of a boy being kissed by his mom when it’s Taylor?" Another fan tweeted, "Taylor will be giving kisses here and there and he is just standing and smiling." As the comments poured in, one also read, "Travis when he is with Kayla: looks at Kayla; Travis when he is with Taylor: looks at the camera." In a similar vein, one commented, "The vibes are just off."

Others, however, defended Kelce, suggesting people are different with each partner, and it doesn't necessarily have to be a statement. A fan said, "I don't know how to explain this without being negative but you just really can’t give the same amount of love to every person you date. Like it’s always different from your past loves but it doesn’t necessarily mean you do not love them."

Another fan slammed the suggestion, saying, "I am sure Travis is done with his past relationship, and you should too! And you are not the one in the relationship so you do not know anything." They added in another tweet, "Also, this is giving 'I have never been in a relationship before and don't know how they work'!!!! Get a job bestie."

In 2017, Kelce and Nicole began dating. They split up and then reconciled many times in the years that followed, as per PEOPLE magazine. Following Kelce and Swift's relationship rumors, Nicole experienced racist and sexist trolling online. Nicole then shared a heartfelt statement. She penned in an Instagram video on October 9, 2023, addressing this criticism. "They will say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment because of your Blackness. You should have known better. They will even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart."

