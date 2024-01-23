Travis Kelce Commends Kansas City Chiefs Ahead of Playoff Clash with Buffalo Bills, 'So Icy Gang'

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a crucial playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, star player Travis Kelce has taken to social media to inspire his team and playfully address the cold temperatures they've been experiencing. In a recent Instagram post, the 34-year-old tight end, who is dating Taylor Swift, branded his teammates the "icy gang" about the wintry weather that has accompanied their previous games.

Travis' Instagram reel posted on January 20, shows highlights from the Wild Card game versus the Miami Dolphins on January 13. Notably, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history, with a bone-chilling temperature of -4 degrees at kickoff, per People.

Travis' clip begins with him traveling in slow motion over snow-covered streets, highlighting the cold temperatures in which the Chiefs have competed. The footage highlights the team's bond and determination as they manage the cold weather. Travis captioned the reel as "So icy gang," while the popular song Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice played in the background.

The clip then cuts to Kelce donning his red Kansas uniform, complete with balaclava and beanie hat, as he braves the cold on the pitch. The appearance of teammate Patrick Mahomes in the video, passing the ball to Travis. The video closes with Kelce punching the air on the field, celebrating his "Wild Card Round 26-7" victory over the Dolphins.

Fans responded enthusiastically to Kelce's Instagram post, praising both his personality and the team's performance. One fan joked, "So cold yet…so hot???" among the other comments. Another fan noted Travis' influence, commenting, "BUT YOU BRING THE HEAT !!!" Swifties, Swift fans, also hypothesized about possible Easter eggs in the black-and-white frame, linking it to the singer's highly anticipated album re-recording, Reputation (Taylor's Version).

The Chiefs' postseason run has delighted supporters while also bringing attention to the difficult weather conditions that have become a defining factor in previous games. Buffalo, the following matchup's home city, faced freezing temperatures during their most recent game, which was delayed due to a winter storm. Fans are guessing whether Swift will brave the cold once more to support her beau Travis at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Swift has attended twelve of Travis' games this season, showing unwavering support, reports Today.

The possibility of a reunion between Swift and Hailee Steinfeld, who is said to be dating Bills quarterback Josh Allen, adds extra excitement to the game. Celebrity attendance and off-field relationships become attractive matters as the Chiefs seek a victory to progress to the AFC Championship game and maybe qualify for the Super Bowl.

Looks like he’s auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film https://t.co/AltXjNJrFR — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 21, 2024

Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, added a lighthearted poke at his sibling's clothing as he arrived in Buffalo for the game. Travis' costume, which included a mustard yellow suit, multicolored striped turtleneck, cranberry-colored beanie, and aviator sunglasses, was reminiscent of Swift's look in the Anti-Hero music video. Jason jokingly commented, "Looks like he’s auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film."

