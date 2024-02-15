Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Devour Chicken Fingers Until 5 AM at Super Bowl Afterparty

Play hard, party harder. The power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hit a nightclub in Las Vegas to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' incredible victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, 2024. They stepped out in black color-coordinated outfits and devoured delicious food until dawn.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Shaw

Kansas City Chiefs secured a historic Super Bowl ring after beating their opponents, and Kelce caught nine receptions for 93 yards. Soon after, the much-talked-about couple sealed the victory with a kiss as Swift "swiftly" joined her boyfriend on the field. They locked lips, and all the cameras panned on them, per The Sun.

The on-field celebration was followed by a wild afterparty involving food and drinks at a nightclub. They headed for the celebrations with the rest of the team and were joined by the Lover singer's parents, Andrea and Scott Kingsley Swift, at Zouk Club. Friends and family rejoiced in the success.

Meanwhile, Kelce kept his people engrossed as he took over the DJ and serenaded over 2000+ crowd. Drinks were followed by special food delivery from in-house dining, involving chicken fingers and fries, while they danced away till 5 AM. The tables at the exclusive XS Nightclub cost more than $20,000.

The NFL star and the pop sensation sent shockwaves in both industries (football and music) after they came out as a couple in public in 2023. Swift put a stamp on the dating rumors after she appeared to cheer for Kelce for her first-ever Chiefs game alongside Mama (Donna) Kelce.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Carr

Although the Love Story singer hasn't spoken about the relationship on camera yet, Kelce has been spilling the beans on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. He discussed the insane fandom moments during the games and constant media intrusion, especially the singer's presence at the suits.

During an interview with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce said, "We're two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It's nothing more than that," per Parade. He further discussed the media's obsession with Swift at the playoff games and said, as a partner, he loves when she shows up to support him.

"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year," gushed Kelce. Swift has been a constant at the games for the most part, and through criticism and media scrutiny, she remained unfazed and kept supporting her man.

Before going for the Super Bowl, Kelce was asked by a reporter at the press conference about his plans to seal the relationship deal with a ring. Kelce said, "My focus is on trying to win this game. Everything afterward would just fall into place. They tend to roll out the red carpet for you if you win the Super Bowl, so I don't think you got to plan this party."