Travis Barker’s Ex Wife Shanna Moakler Prays for Kourtney Kardashian’s Well-Being Amid Hospital Visit

The Kardashians may be known for their family drama, but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's union has none, only love and good wishes. Amid the Poosh founder's recent hospital visit, the Blink 182 drummer canceled all his ongoing concerts due to an "urgent family matter." And his ex-wife is sending good wishes to the parents-to-be.

Kourtney is on the edge and may deliver the baby anytime. The 44-year-old was clicked leaving the Los Angeles-area medical center on September 2 with her husband, Barker. The couple was immediately escorted into a black SUV with security guards close by, reported Page Six. The Lemme founder was visibly pregnant and somber.

A video obtained by the outlet of Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler surfaced on the internet where she expressed her concern and well-wishes for the couple. The American model said, "I don't know what's going on' I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously, that's important to me."

She shares two kids with her ex-husband Barker- 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama. She told the photographers in Los Angeles on Friday, September 1, 2023, "Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it's a really big deal. I am just praying that his immediate family — and the baby, and Kourtney and everyone — is safe and OK," per Page Six.

Apparently, the 47-year-old musician had his shows lined up overseas when the band had to abruptly cancel all the shows, and he rushed back to the United States. Blink-182 informed the fans on X, formerly Twitter. It read, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States." And shared more information regarding the tour.

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," the band concluded.

Kourtney was seen wearing a gray shirt, matching loose pants, and matching new balance sneakers. The Kardashian alum also sported black rectangular sunglasses, and her jet-black hair was tied in a messy bun. Her husband, Barker, wore a white T-shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt, black distressed jeans, sneakers and a black beanie. Hours before the news of their dash to the hospital broke, the musician posted pictures of a banner that read: "Together we pray" and a Glasgow Airport prayer room.

Barker and Kourtney tied the knot after a dreamy floral proposal near the beach in May 2022. In the Hulu show, the mother-of-three shared her struggle to conceive and went through multiple IVF treatments before declaring the method was not working for them and left everything in God's hands.

Meanwhile, no obvious signs of concern were shown from the Kardashian clan. In fact, the "momager," Kris Jenner, seemed unbothered and danced through Beyonce's 'Rennaisance World Tour' over the weekend. However, her sister Khloe shared a cryptic post on Instagram Stories about seeking God's protection hours after the news of Travis' tour cancellation broke, reported The US Sun.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2023 when Kourtney surprised her husband by holding a signboard that read- "Travis, I am pregnant." The same month, in a gender reveal, they shared the news of having a baby boy.

