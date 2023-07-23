“Play the Drums and Don’t Care About Anything Else in life.” Gloria Barker's Last Words to Travis

Gloria Barker encouraged her son Travis to pursue music by enrolling him in classes and being by his side while he developed his skills. In an interview, the famed drummer said that his mother Gloria Barker had urged him to keep doing what he loved. He told Vice, "From the moment after my mom passed away, I really followed the last words she told me. "'Play the drums and don't care about anything else in life but doing the things you love.' I almost felt like she was orchestrating things upstairs."

Barker, despite his public persona as a rock star, is really a devoted family guy who overcame significant adversity to reach adulthood. The death of his devoted mother, who was a constant source of strength and encouragement, was the greatest blow for him.

In his 2015 memoir 'Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums', the drummer revealed that his mother was affectionately known as 'Cookie'. In the book. Travis reflected, "My mom was very loving, and she was there for me all the time." She was not a tough disciplinarian, but he stated she made sure he stayed "sharp" academically by not letting him slack off on his studies", report Meaww.

Gloria Barker's Early Life

Gloria Barker is the late mother of Travis Barker, a musician and composer best known as the drummer for the punk rock band Blink-182. Travis was the youngest and he always had his mother's undying support. Travis lost his mother at an early age, when he was only 11 years old, to the autoimmune disease Sjogren Syndrome.

According to Nicki Swift, a well-known writer, Travis Barker's love of drumming was encouraged at home. The member of Blink-182 spoke about how his mother's hope that he would become a "rock star" was firmly grounded in his childhood. The loss of Gloria Barker so early in his life was tragic. However, Travis told Vice that her death just made him strive for greater success.

Travis has a tattoo of the word 'Mom' on the back of his neck, and in 2013, he also had an image of his mother inked. On many occasions, he has used social media to honor his mother. Back in 2014, the artist sent a touching tribute to his late mother on social media, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing woman/Mom ever... she passed away... have thought about her and missed her every day since."

During the same interview with Vice, he revealed, "Anytime I flew, I carried my mom’s rosary with me for a number of years. I would close my eyes and say a prayer. I would always look at this horizontal line when I closed my eyes."

