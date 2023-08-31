Travis Barker Sports ‘Famous People Suck’ Tee Despite Marrying Into the Kardashian Family

Travis Barker, the well-known drummer of Blink-182, was recently spotted wearing a statement T-shirt printed with the words "Famous People Suck," which attracted media attention and caused some debate. Given Barker's famous marriage to Kourtney Kardashian, the star of reality television, this odd clothing choice is all the more striking.

Barker, who is well recognized for his easygoing yet edgy aesthetic, went out for lunch in Calabasas, California, while sporting a white T-shirt that condemned famous people. The 47-year-old artist channeled his characteristic skater style by wearing the graphic tee with maroon trousers and casual black sneakers. He finished off his look with a silver necklace and a black knit beanie, per Page Six. It was clear that Barker wasn't scared to say something that seemed to question his own star position as he walked out of the vegan restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen.

Barker's status as a member of one of the most famous families in the world makes his dress choice ironic. Because of his marriage with Kourtney, the eldest daughter of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Barker shares the spotlight with a group that has transformed contemporary celebrity culture. The Kardashian family's reality television program, social media presence, and successful business ventures have all contributed to their climb to stardom. Interestingly, Barker's kinship with a family that benefits from the limelight contrasts sharply with his anti-fame clothing.

Barker and Kourtney's relationship has received a lot of media attention since it began. The journey of the couple began with their engagement in October 2021 and ended with a string of wedding celebrations, including a courthouse ceremony in May 2022 and an extravagant event organized by Dolce & Gabbana in Italy, per Daily Mail.

Barker has long used his wardrobe as a means of expressing his uniqueness and defiant nature. From motorcycle jackets with bold statements to his most recent "Famous People Suck" t-shirt, Barker's outfits serve as an outlet for him to express his ideas and feelings. For their Las Vegas wedding, Barker wore a jacket that provocatively questioned, "What Are You Staring at A-hole."

Despite the apparent irony, Barker and Kourtney are both passionate about living a plant-based lifestyle and being vegan. The drummer has been a vegetarian since he was a teenager and is an investor in the vegan restaurant- Crossroads Kitchen. According to a Poosh blog post, Kourtney lives mostly a vegan lifestyle, per People.

Barker and Kardashian's journey has recently taken a new turn with the anticipation of their first child together. The couple's troubles conceiving have been well-documented, so when they announced they were expecting, both their family and fans reacted with joy.

Kourtney shares Reign Aston, 8, Mason Disick, 13, and Penelope Scotland, 11, with former partner Scott Disick. Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, are the three children that Barker shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

